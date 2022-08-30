Villagers cut off as St Julien Road caves in

radhi[email protected]
Just as they feared, villagers of St Julien Road in Princes Town are now cut off after the main road slipped into a 30-foot precipice, following heavy rains over the weekend.
Two houses are now perched on a cliff on either side of the slippage and a WASA main has broken off.
Before midday yesterday, dozens of villagers came out in the pouring rain to beg for help.
With school reopening just a week away, the villagers say they are worried about their children’s future, noting that their entire village is falling apart because of social and economic problems
Resident Sheila Chandoor, who has been living there for 45 years, claimed elderly people were frustrated.
«Bread van can’t pass, fish van can’t pass, the ambulance cannot come in. What will happen if one of us gets sick?» Chandoor cried.
She said the recreation ground where they usually exercise is now inaccessible, and they can no longer walk to the village temple or church.
«If we want to get out, we have to make the whole rounds about eight miles through Sisters Road to get out,» Chandoor explained.
Faced with no vehicular access, residents now brave the edge of a slope to get out of the village, where former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday was born and raised.
Meanwhile, Basdeo Panday Preschool principal Nadera Arjoon, said when school opens next week there will be chaos.
«Children are now cut off from this point. We have been protesting since last year and we had no help from the Government. No maintenance on this road. We have more than 15 landslips here. Lower down St Julien, there is another cave land and if that falls too, we will not be able to use the other side to get out of the village,» she said.
Arjoon explained that several communities, including Upper Julien Village, Sisters Road, Sancho Road and Hardbargain, are all affected.
«St Julien Presbyterian School and Hardbargain RC School students will not be able to get to school if this landslip is not fixed,» Arjoon added.
Resident Jerry Singh said families were under severe stress due to the situation.
«I am very upset. The villagers are frustrated and some becoming suicidal. Family fights, people quarrelling, people fighting, children crying, wives want things and husbands being frustrated because their cars breaking up on the bad road. Grandparents getting sick and no ambulance to take them to the hospital,» he added.
He called on the Ministry of Works to provide evidence that the community was built on shifting lands.
«He wouldn’t tell the people that the Ministry of Works maintenance crew only has one person, no material. There is no drain, no outlet, so water is pooling all over the road, creating cracks, moving the WASA line and causing holes and then depression in the road. The ministry does not do preventative maintenance and that is why the road falling down,» he said.
Calling on Minister Rohan Sinanan to have a heart, Singh said there are about 15 landslips along St Julien Road alone that needed attention.
Works Minister Rohan Sinanan has said in an earlier interview that St Julien Road was located on shifting lands. However, he said repairs can only be done based on the availability of funds.
