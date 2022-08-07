Villagers arrest copper thieves

Entornointeligente.com /

Four men were ar­rest­ed, and a quan­ti­ty of cop­per ca­ble wire seized af­ter of­fi­cers re­spond­ed to a re­port of lar­ce­ny of ca­bles yes­ter­day.

At around 2.30 am, of­fi­cers at­tached to the Cen­tral Di­vi­sion re­spond­ed to a re­port of lar­ce­ny ca­bles at Mamoral No. 2. On ar­rival at the scene, the of­fi­cers met two es­tate con­sta­bles from the TSTT Task Force who had four male sus­pects in their cus­tody, and a length of cop­per ca­ble.

One es­tate con­sta­ble told po­lice that around 1.45 am, they re­ceived in­for­ma­tion and went to Mamoral No. 2 where they saw a dam­aged Nis­san Ti­i­da ve­hi­cle in the cen­tre of the road. They al­so saw a num­ber of vil­lagers sur­round­ing four men who were ly­ing on the ground at the side of the road.

The vil­lagers re­port­ed that the four men were caught steal­ing ca­bles and they per­formed a ‘cit­i­zen’s ar­rest’. The vil­lagers al­so point­ed out a length of ca­ble and in­di­cat­ed that the men were found with it in their pos­ses­sion.

The sus­pects were tak­en to the Gran Cou­va Po­lice Sta­tion for fur­ther en­quiries and then to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal to be treat­ed for in­juries.

A length of «50 pair cop­per ca­ble», 31 me­tres was re­cov­ered.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

The ar­rests came just hours af­ter an an­nounce­ment from the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice (TTPS) that it is of­fer­ing a re­ward of $100,000 to any­one who can pro­vide in­for­ma­tion that will lead to the ar­rest and pros­e­cu­tion of per­sons re­spon­si­ble for acts of van­dal­ism on the WASA Cal­i­for­nia Boost­er Sta­tion. It is be­lieved that the per­pe­tra­tors were af­ter cop­per and oth­er met­als at the fa­cil­i­ty.

Act­ing Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Mc Don­ald Ja­cob made the an­nounce­ment at a me­dia con­fer­ence on Fri­day fol­low­ing re­cent acts of van­dal­ism at WASA and TSTT fa­cil­i­ties. Thieves and van­dals struck at the Cal­i­for­nia fa­cil­i­ty which was left dis­abled af­ter elec­tri­cal ca­bles were stolen on Thurs­day. The es­ti­mat­ed cost of dam­age is $400,000, and re­pairs are ex­pect­ed to take three to four weeks.

In ad­di­tion to the re­ward be­ing of­fered,an in­ves­tiga­tive team is con­duct­ing in­quiries in­to the sev­er­al re­ports of van­dal­ism.

Ja­cob said in­creas­ing in­ci­dents of theft and van­dal­ism have dis­rupt­ed telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions, wa­ter and elec­tric­i­ty ser­vices, are now threat­en­ing na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty. He said the TTPS had in­ves­ti­gat­ed 192 such re­ports in the past two and a half years and 139 peo­ple had been ar­rest­ed and charged, in­clud­ing two scrap-yard deal­ers

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion that can lead to the ar­rest of per­pe­tra­tors in­volved in the van­dal­ism at the Cal­i­for­nia Boost­er Sta­tion, or any oth­er in­for­ma­tion re­lat­ing to sim­i­lar acts can call 483-1170-4.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

