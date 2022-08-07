Villagers arrest copper thieves

Four men were arrested, and a quantity of copper cable wire seized after officers responded to a report of larceny of cables yesterday.
At around 2.30 am, officers attached to the Central Division responded to a report of larceny cables at Mamoral No. 2. On arrival at the scene, the officers met two estate constables from the TSTT Task Force who had four male suspects in their custody, and a length of copper cable.
One estate constable told police that around 1.45 am, they received information and went to Mamoral No. 2 where they saw a damaged Nissan Tiida vehicle in the centre of the road. They also saw a number of villagers surrounding four men who were lying on the ground at the side of the road.
The villagers reported that the four men were caught stealing cables and they performed a ‘citizen’s arrest’. The villagers also pointed out a length of cable and indicated that the men were found with it in their possession.
The suspects were taken to the Gran Couva Police Station for further enquiries and then to the San Fernando General Hospital to be treated for injuries.
A length of «50 pair copper cable», 31 metres was recovered.
Investigations are continuing.
The arrests came just hours after an announcement from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) that it is offering a reward of $100,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for acts of vandalism on the WASA California Booster Station. It is believed that the perpetrators were after copper and other metals at the facility.
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob made the announcement at a media conference on Friday following recent acts of vandalism at WASA and TSTT facilities. Thieves and vandals struck at the California facility which was left disabled after electrical cables were stolen on Thursday. The estimated cost of damage is $400,000, and repairs are expected to take three to four weeks.
In addition to the reward being offered,an investigative team is conducting inquiries into the several reports of vandalism.
Jacob said increasing incidents of theft and vandalism have disrupted telecommunications, water and electricity services, are now threatening national security. He said the TTPS had investigated 192 such reports in the past two and a half years and 139 people had been arrested and charged, including two scrap-yard dealers
Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of perpetrators involved in the vandalism at the California Booster Station, or any other information relating to similar acts can call 483-1170-4.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian