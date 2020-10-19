View of Deosai National Park in Pakistan

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2020 shows the view of the Deosai National Park in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday the United States is "stained all over" in terms of environmental protection including climate change, biodiversity, endangered wildlife, and solid waste...
HARBIN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — More than 400 rare oriental white storks have been spotted in a nature reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. During a bird survey on Sunday, workers in the Sanjiang Nature Reserve found the rare bird species, a...
XI'AN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — A total of 28 representatives from overseas Chinese media outlets on Monday attended the opening ceremony of a training program launched in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The representatives...
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed carrying forward the great spirit demonstrated by the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea in the new era and striving to...
A visitor plays games based on AR (Augmented Reality) technology during the 2020 World Conference on VR Industry in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 19, 2020. The online summit of 2020 World Conference on VR Industry kicked off Monday in...
An Afghan policeman stands guard in Hairatan, Balkh province, northern Afghanistan, Oct. 18, 2020. The Afghan government has reopened the Hairatan border town following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Kawa Basharat/Xinhua) 1 2 Next...