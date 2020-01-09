Vietnam’s international travel fair to kick off in April

Entornointeligente.com /

HANOI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — An annual international travel fair will open on April 1 in the Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, gathering some 750 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions, its organizer announced Thursday.

This year’s four-day event, named Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020, has the theme of “Heritage — the Power of Vietnam Tourism.”

It aims to call on authorities, promotion agencies, business and tourism labors to “preserve, protect heritage and promote the value of heritage through sustainable tourism to make it a strong support for Vietnam tourism,” said the organizer, Vietnam Society of Travel Agents.

Traditional culture and heritage have been the leading resource to Vietnam’s tourism and heritage protection, and promotion is an important activity for the country’s tourism industry, it said.

A forum on Vietnam’s heritage, a seminar discussing prospects of Vietnam’s tourism in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a talk show about new technology in tourism industry will be held at the travel fair, which is expected to attract more than 500 booths and draw some 90,000 visitors.

