Video: Ozo still hopeful about Nengi

Ozo spills it all in this interview with Ebuka, after being the latest housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday.

He stated how much he loves fellow housemate Nengi and is still hopeful things might be better for them after the show ends this week.

Ozo also talked about his clothing brand and sport activities which he would be going into fully, while also mentioning his friendship with Dorathy.

Watch the video and find out who he wants to emerge the winner below.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

