Video of Venezuelans shooting in air not linked to Dole—Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says a video being circulated on social media platforms with a group of Venezuelan men shooting into the air is not linked to Sea Lots fisherman Akini “Dole” Adams.
The video, which is about one minute long, began circulating on Wednesday with the caption, “It is said to be a gun salute for the deceased Akani Adams alias Dole. Took place in Venezuela amongst some Spanish colleagues of his.”
In the video, the men can be seen walking along a street brandishing guns. One man can be heard saying, “Rasta meh dog.”
Other phrases can also be heard but those were in Spanish.
The men then stop and begin firing hundreds of bullets into the air.
Contacted yesterday, Griffith told Guardian Media that the TTPS’ information was that the video “has no link to the deceased.”
Dole, 26, was shot dead by police in Sea Lots last Thursday. The TTPS said he pulled a gun on them when he and two other men were approached for questioning on the murder of Las Cuevas gangster, Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and two of their bodyguards earlier that same day.
His relatives and Sea Lots residents have accused police of executing Dole. He was laid to rest in Point Fortin on Wednesday after an all-night wake during which his body was laid out in a coffin and wads of US and TT currency, alcohol and marijuana were placed on his chest.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian