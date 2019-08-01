Video of Venezuelans shooting in air not linked to Dole—Griffith

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith says a video be­ing cir­cu­lat­ed on so­cial me­dia plat­forms with a group of Venezue­lan men shoot­ing in­to the air is not linked to Sea Lots fish­er­man Aki­ni “Dole” Adams.

The video, which is about one minute long, be­gan cir­cu­lat­ing on Wednes­day with the cap­tion, “It is said to be a gun salute for the de­ceased Akani Adams alias Dole. Took place in Venezuela amongst some Span­ish col­leagues of his.”

In the video, the men can be seen walk­ing along a street bran­dish­ing guns. One man can be heard say­ing, “Ras­ta meh dog.”

Oth­er phras­es can al­so be heard but those were in Span­ish.

The men then stop and be­gin fir­ing hun­dreds of bul­lets in­to the air.

Con­tact­ed yes­ter­day, Grif­fith told Guardian Me­dia that the TTPS’ in­for­ma­tion was that the video “has no link to the de­ceased.”

Dole, 26, was shot dead by po­lice in Sea Lots last Thurs­day. The TTPS said he pulled a gun on them when he and two oth­er men were ap­proached for ques­tion­ing on the mur­der of Las Cuevas gang­ster, Vaughn “Sand­man” Mieres, his wife and two of their body­guards ear­li­er that same day.

His rel­a­tives and Sea Lots res­i­dents have ac­cused po­lice of ex­e­cut­ing Dole. He was laid to rest in Point Fortin on Wednes­day af­ter an all-night wake dur­ing which his body was laid out in a cof­fin and wads of US and TT cur­ren­cy, al­co­hol and mar­i­jua­na were placed on his chest.

