Just seven months after moving into their new village at Lowman’s Bay, former residents of the Rose Place seafront are unsettled by a murder in their community.

Rohan Rawlins, 43, also known as «Charla», of Owia, was shot and killed in the community around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

