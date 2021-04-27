Video emerges of crew of sunken Indonesia submarine singing farewell song

Entornointeligente.com / BALI (AFP) – A poignant video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on their vessel.

The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala-402 went down, killing all on board, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing Sampai Jumpa, an Indonesian hit whose title means “Goodbye”.

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

“Even though I’m not ready to be missing you, I’m not ready to live without you,” the sailors sing.

“I wish all the best for you.”

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy’s submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

The German-built submarine – one of five in Indonesia’s fleet – disappeared early last Wednesday (April 21) while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

Indonesia’s military announced on Sunday that it had found the vessel in pieces on the seafloor, around 800m below the surface.

