CIL board approves second interim dividend of Rs 5.85 per share

New Delhi: State-owned CIL Thursday said its board has approved second interim dividend of Rs 5.85 per equity share for the fiscal 2018-19. "The board of directors in its meeting on…March 14, 2019 approved payment of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19 @ Rs 5.85 per share of the face value of Rs 10 as recommended by the audit committee of CIL in its meeting held on date," the PSU said in a filing to BSE. The date of payment of second interim dividend for 2018-19 is on and from March 29, the filing said. Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

