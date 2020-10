FID Improves Efficiency Reporting Under Terrorism Prevention Act

Entornointeligente.com /

The Financial Investigations Division (FID), says it has improved the efficiency of reporting under the Terrorism Prevention Act by moving the entire process online. The FID says the online intelligence system collects and disseminates data and is a response tool developed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The system was designed for use by Financial Intelligence Units to better manage financial crimes, including money laundering and terrorist financing. Previously, reporting would have been largely paper-based making it a tedious process for the reporting entities and the FID’s team of analysts. Chief Technical Director of the FID, Selvin Hay in explaining the benefits of the online system says the suspicious transaction reports are filed as they occur – “so if the financial institution or other entities, if in doing business find some transaction, then right away, they are supposed to file that report to the FID.”

