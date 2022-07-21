Veteran Simon Weston will visit the Falklands next February on the «Balmoral»

Entornointeligente.com /

Veteran Simon is well-known for his charity work and as a motivational speaker and broadcaster after he sustained serious burns to over 46% of his body “Balmoral” leaves Southampton Jan 5th, sails to the Caribbean, Jan 23 crosses the Panama canal, the western coast of South America, Antarctica and Falklands Falklands War Veteran Simon Weston CBE will be visiting the Islands next 22 February when Fred Olsen Cruise Lines «Balmoral» calls at Stanley. The cruise will be next year on an epic 78-night voyage to South America and Antarctica, with Weston joining the trip for fourteen nights and sharing with fellow travelers his experiences during and after the Falklands war.

According to the itinerary, “Balmoral” will be calling at Punta Arenas, extreme south of Chile on February 13 before heading for Antarctica, and on 22 February will visit the Falklands. On 26 February she will call at Montevideo and the following two days will be spent in Buenos Aires.

“Balmoral” departs Southampton on January 5th, sails to the Caribbean, on January 23 crosses the Panama canal and then along the western coast of South America, Antarctica, the south west Atlantic and Falklands, and should be back in England on March 24.

«We are so pleased to be welcoming Simon on board,» said Helen Bennett, entertainments and enrichment manager at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. «His experience can add real insight to our guests as Balmoral sails to the Falklands. His story is one of achievement and triumph in the face of adversity, and we know our guests will value learning more about his journey and about the Falklands War.»

Alan Warner, who represents Simon at Champions UK, added: «Simon absolutely loves cruising, seeing new places and meeting new and interesting people on board. He is passionate about sharing his experiences during the Falklands campaign and life afterwards.»

