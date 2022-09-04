Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

Entornointeligente.com /

Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favourite colour after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left.

That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title.

«It’s nice to see all the crowd and the craziness, I appreciate it a lot,» Verstappen said.

«This was a very special weekend for me. It’s been incredible.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com