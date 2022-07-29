Venezuela’s Guaidó wins UK court ruling in battle over gold

Entornointeligente.com /

Source: AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

LON­DON (AP) — Venezue­lan op­po­si­tion leader Juan Guaidó won a U.K. court rul­ing Fri­day that takes him a step clos­er to vic­to­ry in his bat­tle with Pres­i­dent Nicolás Maduro over a cache of gold bul­lion held in the Bank of Eng­land.

A judge at the High Court in Lon­don ruled that British courts do not need to rec­og­nize judg­ments by the Supreme Tri­bunal of Jus­tice of Venezuela, Venezuela’s top con­sti­tu­tion­al court, that said the gold should go to Maduro.

The rul­ing is part of a long-run­ning wran­gle over as­sets of Venezuela’s cen­tral bank. Two ri­val boards of Ban­co Cen­tral de Venezuela – one ap­point­ed by Maduro and an­oth­er by Guaidó – are bat­tling to se­cure the re­lease of more than 800 mil­lion pounds ($1 bil­lion) of gold in the vaults of the Bank of Eng­land.

The British gov­ern­ment rec­og­nizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s pres­i­dent, and the Bank of Eng­land has re­fused to hand the gold over to Maduro.

Judge Sara Cock­er­ill said there was «no ba­sis» for the recog­ni­tion of the judg­ments of the Venezue­lan court that de­clared Guaidó’s bank board ap­point­ments un­con­sti­tu­tion­al. She said the Guaidó board «there­fore suc­ceeds.»

In a state­ment, Guaidó said the rul­ing was «an­oth­er step in the process of pro­tect­ing Venezuela’s in­ter­na­tion­al gold re­serves and pre­serv­ing them for the Venezue­lan peo­ple and their fu­ture.»

A spokesper­son for the Maduro-ap­point­ed board said it was con­sid­er­ing an ap­peal.

«This is an un­for­tu­nate rul­ing that ul­ti­mate­ly rests on a nar­row is­sue of law about the recog­ni­tion of for­eign judg­ments,» lawyer Sarosh Zai­wal­la, who rep­re­sents the Maduro board, said.

While serv­ing as leader of Venezuela’s Na­tion­al As­sem­bly, Guaidó chal­lenged Maduro’s claim to the pres­i­den­cy, ar­gu­ing that his 2018 elec­tion was rigged and in­valid. Guaidó says he’s the coun­try’s in­ter­im pres­i­dent un­der pro­vi­sions of the con­sti­tu­tion that al­low the head of the na­tion­al leg­is­la­ture to take pow­er un­til free elec­tions can be held.

While a num­ber of coun­tries, in­clud­ing the U.S. and the U.K., rec­og­nized Guai­do’s claim, he has nev­er been able to as­sert his au­thor­i­ty and Maduro re­mains in charge.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

