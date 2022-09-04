Venezuelan Women in Solidarity with Cristina Fernández

Entornointeligente.com /

Under the slogan «All with Cristina», the sectoral vice-president for Women of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diva Guzmán, proclaimed her solidarity and denounce the harassment to which the also president of the Senate is subjected.

Venezuelan women fill Bolivar Square, in Caracas, in rejection of the assassination attempt against the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez.

In a communiqué the day before, the largest Venezuelan political force strongly condemned the frustrated attempt against Fernández’s physical integrity, which took place last September 1.

Desde la Vicepresidencia de mujeres del @PartidoPSUV queremos expresar nuestro repudio al intento de magnicidio de la lideresa @CFKArgentina nuestro abrazo amoroso y solidaridad. pic.twitter.com/oW2ZwXjxYY

— @vpmujerespsuv (@vpmujerespsuv) September 2, 2022 From the Women’s Vice Presidency [email protected] we want to express our repudiation of the attempted assassination of the leader @CFKArgentina our loving embrace and solidarity.

This assassination attempt constitutes an aggravation against the democratic life of that sister nation, to which are added the hate speeches and intolerance of an opposition political class that promotes violence as a tool to obtain political power, the PSUV indicated.

The text repudiated the incessant campaign orchestrated against the former president, a «despicable practice» that encourages threats against her physical integrity and that tries, in an unsuccessful manner, to break her iron determination to work tirelessly for the welfare of her people.

Likewise, the text expressed its solidarity with «this leader of Our Latin America and the Caribbean, her family, the militants of the Frente de Todos, and the Argentine People in general».

Bolivar Square, Caracas.

Source: @salainass The Party conveyed the unwavering support of the daughters and sons of (Simón) Bolívar and (Hugo) Chávez in the battle she is fighting to maintain peace and achieve the prosperity of that sister nation.

«All and all with Cristina!», the text ended.

The failed attack against the former president occurred last Thursday night, local time, when she got out of a vehicle and went to greet supporters outside her house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Images broadcast on television showed the moment when an individual pointed a gun at Fernandez’s head, pulled the trigger and the loaded weapon failed to fire.

Press reports indicated that the attacker was identified as 35 year old Fernando Sabag, a Brazilian national.

From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, numerous voices condemned and rejected the assassination attempt, motivated by the hatred promoted by sectors of the right wing, the press and the justice system in that South American country.

Argentine people and world leaders show their support for Cristina Fernandez. pic.twitter.com/ETqcEYR9oL

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 3, 2022

