Venezuelan woman shot dead, 3 sustained injuries

Entornointeligente.com /

An­na-Lisa Paul

A Venezue­lan woman who was among four per­sons shot this morn­ing in Curepe, has died.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied as May­er­lin Car­ren­no, 23, of Mc In­roy Street.

The oth­er three have been iden­ti­fied as Pinan­go Ho­sein, 23; Maria Ho­sein, 22; and Edi­son Ramirez, 18.

The four were said to be walk­ing along Evans Street, Curepe around 4.23 am on Ju­ly 17 – when they were re­port­ed­ly ap­proached by three men who be­gan shoot­ing at them.

Res­i­dents alert­ed the po­lice who ar­rived to find all four ly­ing on road, bleed­ing.

They were tak­en to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope – where Car­ren­no was pro­nounced dead.

Pinan­go Ho­sein was shot in the up­per left chest and right back; while Maria Ho­sein sus­tained in­juries to the groin area; and Ramirez was shot in the stom­ach.

The sus­pects lat­er es­caped on foot along Mc In­roy Street.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com