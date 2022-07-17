Venezuelan woman shot dead, 3 sustained injuries

Anna-Lisa Paul
A Venezuelan woman who was among four persons shot this morning in Curepe, has died.
The victim has been identified as Mayerlin Carrenno, 23, of Mc Inroy Street.
The other three have been identified as Pinango Hosein, 23; Maria Hosein, 22; and Edison Ramirez, 18.
The four were said to be walking along Evans Street, Curepe around 4.23 am on July 17 – when they were reportedly approached by three men who began shooting at them.
Residents alerted the police who arrived to find all four lying on road, bleeding.
They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope – where Carrenno was pronounced dead.
Pinango Hosein was shot in the upper left chest and right back; while Maria Hosein sustained injuries to the groin area; and Ramirez was shot in the stomach.
The suspects later escaped on foot along Mc Inroy Street.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian