Venezuelan woman gunned down in Curepe

Entornointeligente.com /

A Venezue­lan woman and three friends who went to par­ty on Sat­ur­day night in St Au­gus­tine were shot soon af­ter they left the night­club as they walked home.

The fa­tal shoot­ing left May­er­lin Car­ren­no, 23, of Mc In­roy Street, Curepe, dead. Her friends Pinan­go Ho­sein, 23; Maria Ho­sein, 22; and Edi­son Ramirez, 18 – all of the same ad­dress, were in­jured and re­mained hos­pi­talised up to yes­ter­day.

The four were ap­proached by three gun­men as they walked along Evans Street, Curepe.

They were head­ed back home around 4.23 am yes­ter­day, from the Bam­ba Night­club, East­ern Main Road, St Au­gus­tine, when they were shot.

Po­lice in­di­cat­ed there may have been an al­ter­ca­tion with an­oth­er Venezue­lan fac­tion at the night­club pri­or to the shoot­ing.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said Pinan­go Ho­sein sus­tained in­juries to the up­per left chest and right back, while Maria Ho­sein was shot in the groin, and Ramirez was shot in the stom­ach.

Fol­low­ing the shoot­ing, the sus­pects es­caped on foot along Mc In­roy Street.

Res­i­dents alert­ed po­lice who ar­rived and took the four to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex, Mt Hope.

Car­ren­no was pro­nounced dead while the oth­er three were kept at the hos­pi­tal for fur­ther treat­ment.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com