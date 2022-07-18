Venezuelan woman gunned down in Curepe

A Venezuelan woman and three friends who went to party on Saturday night in St Augustine were shot soon after they left the nightclub as they walked home.
The fatal shooting left Mayerlin Carrenno, 23, of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, dead. Her friends Pinango Hosein, 23; Maria Hosein, 22; and Edison Ramirez, 18 – all of the same address, were injured and remained hospitalised up to yesterday.
The four were approached by three gunmen as they walked along Evans Street, Curepe.
They were headed back home around 4.23 am yesterday, from the Bamba Nightclub, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, when they were shot.
Police indicated there may have been an altercation with another Venezuelan faction at the nightclub prior to the shooting.
Investigators said Pinango Hosein sustained injuries to the upper left chest and right back, while Maria Hosein was shot in the groin, and Ramirez was shot in the stomach.
Following the shooting, the suspects escaped on foot along Mc Inroy Street.
Residents alerted police who arrived and took the four to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
Carrenno was pronounced dead while the other three were kept at the hospital for further treatment.
