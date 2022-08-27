Venezuelan President and Deputy Cuban PM Review Cooperation

Entornointeligente.com /

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernández held a meeting in Caracas on Friday to review the cooperation alliances between the two nations.

«Today, August 26, I held a pleasant meeting with Alejandro Gil Fernández, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning of Cuba. We reviewed the broad map of cooperation that our countries carry forward in different sectors. Cuba and Venezuela, Unbreakable Brotherhood!» wrote President Maduro on Twitter.

RELATED:

President Maduro Rejects Currency Speculation in Venezuela

The meeting is part of the work agenda that the deputy prime minister has been carrying out in Venezuela since August 24, according to the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Gil Fernández had previously held a meeting with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to review the progress of bilateral relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister visited the Cuban embassy in Caracas and the «Salvador Allende» Integral Diagnostic Center (CDI), where he met with collaborators of the Cuban social missions in Venezuela, according to the Ministry of Communication and Information.

The strategic cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela includes the areas of health, sports, education, communication, food, science and energy, according to Maduro’s government.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com