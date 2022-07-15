Venezuelan parliament slams John Bolton’s coup confession

Entornointeligente.com /

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez addresses the media during a news conference at the Federal Legislative Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, in this Feb 17, 2022 file photo. [Photo/Agencies] CARACAS – Venezuela’s National Assembly on Thursday condemned former US National Security Advisor John Bolton after his public admission of involvement in plotting coup in the South American country.

The parliament voted unanimously to slam Bolton’s comments, with its president Jorge Rodriguez saying «Venezuela … will never surrender.»

The deputy and member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela criticized the planned coup and the support it received from the opposition.

«We can never tire of thanking the dignified people and Venezuelan Armed Forces that repelled the most serious attack the republic has suffered in 150 years,» said Rodriguez.

«This confession is more proof in a long list of actions and direct attacks by US imperialism against the free peoples of the world,» said another deputy Pedro Infante.

