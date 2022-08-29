Entornointeligente.com /

By Reuters â» Efrain Otero Aug 26, 2022 The «eco-mural» in Guatire, 42 kilometers (26 miles) east of Venezuelaâs capital, is the design of 25-year-old artist Oscar Olivares.

¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! Olivares, who used social media to invite the public to contribute waste plastic, said the project will recycle around 300,000 bottle caps.

«Many people are recycling for the first time in their lives thanks to this mural,» he said. «We hope theyâll keep up the habit.»

Schoolteacher Osmara Aponte, who brought half a dozen children to work on the mural, said it was a great way for them to learn about recycling. «They can learn that anything from a lid to any type of plastic can become useful,» she said.

…

Read More: Reuters â» Venezuelan mural artist uses recycled plastic to light up Caracas suburb …

La Patilla in English

LINK ORIGINAL: La Patilla

Entornointeligente.com