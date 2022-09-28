Venezuelan MP Sees Regional Integration if Lula Wins on Oct 2

Entornointeligente.com /

Five days before the elections in Brazil, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintains the lead in voting intentions with 48.3 percent, according to the latest survey by Atlas.

In this sense, the lawmaker of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Roy Daza, said in case Lula wins, there will be «a political turn at least in Latin America, particularly in South America,» which will contribute to integration in the region.

Lula da Silva Asks Brazilians to Vote to End Bolsonaro’s War

The Atlas survey released Tuesday revealed that the Workers’ Party leader is the frontrunner in voting intention with 48.3 percent, while incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is in second place with 41 percent.

According to the Brazilian electoral body, some 156 million citizens are called to exercise their right to vote in next Sunday’s presidential elections.

Referring to regional challenges, Daza said Lula «can somehow solve what we are all interested in, solving the problems related to social exclusion, related to poverty in our continent.»

According to the lawmaker, as the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has said on several occasions, there is an emergence of a multipolar world.

Daza said that «a new world is emerging, I agree with President Maduro that the unipolar world no longer exists, we are moving towards a multipolar world,» with equal conditions for all nations and respect for their self-determination and sovereignty.

