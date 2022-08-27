Venezuelan Embrasur Aircraft Crew Meets With Relatives

Entornointeligente.com /

«Our humanist and socialist government is in solidarity with those who need it. The fight for the release of the crew continues,» Transportation Minister Velasquez said.

On Thursday, 27 relatives of the 14 Venezuelan crew members of the plane held in Argentina left the Maiquetía International Airport for Buenos Aires to reunite with their loved ones.

Iran Urges Release of Venezuelan Plane Detained in Argentina

Previously, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro activated a «special mission» so that the crew members of Emtrasur are reunited with their families.

The Boeing 747 owned by Emtrasur, which is a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline CONVIASA, has been seized in Argentina since June. From the first day of their illegal detention, the plane’s crew has had the support of the Venezuelan government and people.

On August 2, the U.S. Justice Department asked Argentina to allow it to seize the Venezuelan aircraft because «it is subject to sanctions.» To justify this new act of economic piracy, Washington argued that the transfer of the Boing 747 from the Iranian company Mahan Air to Emtrasur violated U.S. export laws.

On August 11, a judge in Argentina authorized the plane to be seized by representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Venezuela has reiterated the complaint about the illegal retention of the aircraft and its crew, insisting that the Embarsur plane plays a fundamental role in carrying out humanitarian operations.

