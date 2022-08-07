Venezuelan accepts private-hire work, gets robbed & shot

by Anna-Lisa Paul
A Venezuelan national who accepted a private-hire work from a man he met whilst liming in a bar in Curepe, was later robbed of his car and valuables before being shot.
The 30-year-old who lives at Watts Street, Curepe was drinking with a 35-year-old male friend at the popular bar on August 5, when they were approached by the suspect around 2.15 am on August 6, who asked to be taken to Lloyd Street, San Juan.
The trio left the bar in the victim’s silver Nissan Tiida and as they reached Sunshine Avenue, Bagatelle Extension – the suspect, who was seated in the backseat, announced a hold-up and pulled a firearm from his waist.
As the driver began fighting with the suspect, the friend exited the car and raised an alarm.
At the same time, the suspect shot the driver in the left buttock and forced him to exit the car.
As the driver collapsed on the road, the suspect sped off in the car.
As a result of the language barrier, responding officers were unable to understand the victim’s account and description of the suspect.
However, they took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope where he was treated and warded in a stable condition.
The victim’s friend later went to the San Juan Police Station to report the matter.
He was accompanied by a friend who assisted with translating.
Enquiries are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian