Venezuela: Opposition leader Juan Guaido attacked during tour

By DW Jun 12, 2022 Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was «ambushed» by members of Venezuelaâs governing socialist party on Saturday, the Venezuelan National Assembly said in a statement.

Guaidoâs parallel government accused the governing United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) of the attack, saying members «hit and insulted» Guaido.

A photo posted by a Venezuelan politician showed Guiado being held back as people gathered around him, with someone tearing at Guaidoâs shirt.

What we know about the incident Guaido was physically attacked at a nursery in San Carlos, the capital of Cojedes State in northwestern Venezuela.

He was meeting with people in a rural community near the capital city.

In a late night message on social media platforms, Guaido named two people he said were clearly identified in images and videos.

«Those who attacked today, these members or leaders of the regimeâs party» should accept responsibility,» Guaido said.

«They are not going to take us off the streets, we are going to honor our commitment to achieve free elections,» Guaido said, referring to President Nicolás Maduroâs government.

«Iâm moving forward, thereâs no way weâre going back,» Guaido added.

