Venezuela: a Nation of Rhythms

Entornointeligente.com /

We present an overview of Venezuela’s diverse spectrum of musical genres and traditions in our latest infographic.

By Venezuelanalysis.com Oct 2nd 2022 at 11.41am Venezuela’s enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country’s cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music.

The Caribbean nation’s musical universe mixes colonial inheritance and popular creations, migrant traditions and enslaved peoples’ resistance, the sacred and profane into a multitude of genres. This work is not meant to be a comprehensive guide to such a rich field, but rather a first approach.

Our special thanks to musicians Fany Calzadilla and José Alejandro Delgado for their invaluable input.

infomusic_v07.jpg Venezuela’s enthralling history, full of rebelliousness and complexities, has left an inevitable mark on the country’s cultural expressions. In this infographic we look at one in particular: music. This is a first look, which is certainly not exhaustive, at a multitude of rhthyms and genres that can be found in the South American nation. (Venezuelanalysis) Topics Culture Tags Music Culture Short URL : This work is licensed under a Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives Creative Commons license

LINK ORIGINAL: Venezuelanalysis.com

Entornointeligente.com