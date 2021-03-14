Venezuela: 19 Tons of Humanitarian Aid To Equatorial Guinea

Entornointeligente.com / Deputy Foreign Affairs for Africa Yuri Pimentel headed the Venezuelan delegation that transported the donation to Malabo.

On Sunday, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced the shipment of 19 tons of humanitarian aid to Equatorial Guinea due to the March 7 explosion, which has caused over 100 deaths so far.

RELATED:

Six Factors Explaining COVID-19 Low Incidence in Venezuela

The donation was delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister for Africa Yuri Pimentel, who flew to the African country to offer the aid and the condolences of Venezuelans.

“More than humanitarian aid, it is a sign of the brotherhood and solidarity that unites us,” said Pimentel after meeting with Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Caracas Carmelo Micha Nguema Misi.

BREAKING NEWS

���� #EquatorialGuinea https://t.co/OPIva9MAQF

DEATH TOLL from Sunday’s devastating Explosion of Dynamite & other high caliber Explosives at #Nkaontoma Military Camp in #Bata ;Equatorial Guinea’s Economic Capital has hit 105 People DEAD

Bata- #Malabo – #GuineaEcuatorial pic.twitter.com/PLzdUkj2it

— Honourable Media Africa™ (@HonourableMedia) March 9, 2021 On March 7, a powder keg full of dynamite and high caliber ammunition exploded in the port city of Bata, an important commercial center of the African country.

The explosion caused the destruction of the Nkuantoma military base and nearby houses and buildings, which has plunged the country into an emergency.

The victims were grieved at a State funeral led by the country’s highest authorities, who did not invite the main opposition parties.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com