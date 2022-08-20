Vendors And Taxi Operators Agree with Clean-up Operation in Montego Bay

Entornointeligente.com /

Vendors and taxi operators in Montego Bay, St. James, say they will work with law enforcement to clean up the streets of the tourism capital.

With operation ‘Restoring Paradise, A Public Order Reset’ aimed at curbing what is seen as «mayhem and public disorder» throughout the resort city in full cry, the vendors and taxi operators said they want to be a part of the solution, as opposed to being considered the villains.

«I have no problem with what has been taking place because, honestly, it was getting out of control,» explained Raymond Brown, taxi operator.

«We taxi men have been our own worst enemy and should not be surprised at [what is happening now],» he added.

Mr. Brown said now that there is some law and order, «we can all survive and feed our families».

«I hope that the authorities will be able to maintain what they have started, because it is a very good look,» he told JIS News.

Resident, Anessa Williams, said that she was pleasantly surprised to see the security forces on the streets on consecutive days ensuring law and order and persons able to go about their business with the minimum of fuss.

«It was a case where we were unable to walk on the sidewalks, with vendors… some of them very unruly… blocking the doors of businesses and preventing persons from moving freely,» she noted.

«It’s a very good look, indeed, and I hope that this will be maintained. We have been down this road before with much success, and I hope we don’t stop as soon as we see some success,» she added.

For fruit vendor Odean Pearson, who has been selling fruits near Sam Sharpe Square for more than four years, the cleaning up exercise should not be a problem «for most people».

He is, however, concerned that «those involved with this enforcement order» need to communicate better by giving vendors proper notices (warnings) and providing suitable alternatives.

«We were [simply] told that our permits have expired, and we must leave. I just think there should be better communication and, believe me… you would be surprised to see that most people would be for law and order,» he said.

For his part, business owner Allan Green said that «great days are here again… . I only hope this will not be [short-lived]».

«This is the Montego Bay we all want – Montego Bay where we can walk the streets without any hindrance and where the traffic is not overly congested,» he added.

Superintendent of Police in charge of operations for the St. James Division, Eron Samuels, said he is not surprised that persons appear to be for the cleaning-up exercise, noting that «communities» on a whole benefit when there is public order.

«Our job is to sustain this, where the city can be restored to what we know it can be. We just need the support from all stakeholders, including residents, to make this work,» he said.

This is a multi-agency operation, inclusive of the St. James Municipal Corporation, the Transport Authority, and police from Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

It started on August 15 and will initially last for 14 days.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com