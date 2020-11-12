Entornointeligente.com /

FROM LEFT: Class 4 students Nishaun Went, Head Boy Doneko Layne, Deputy Head Boy Chrismar Yarde, Madison Maxwell and Nazario Walcott; Class 4 teacher Mrs Spencer-Graham; and Principal of the Milton Lynch Primary School, Tyrone Marshall (right) presenting a hamper of foodstuff to 94-year-old Ms Audrey Husbands at her Gall Hill, Christ Church home.

Students get lesson in giving Thu, 11/12/2020 – 5:00am We have all heard the saying that it is better to give than to receive, and over the last few weeks, the boys of the Milton Lynch Primary School in Water Street, Christ Church have been doing just that.

Despite the fact that these are difficult times for many individuals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have been selflessly and eagerly donating items to fill hampers to give to deserving persons in the neighbourhood.

During a short presentation ceremony on Tuesday morning in the school’s courtyard, a hamper overflowing with foodstuff was presented to Ms Margaret Greenidge, on behalf of her mom, 94-year-old Audrey Husbands, one of the oldest members of the community.

Addressing the students who had gathered to witness the presentation, Principal Tyrone Marshall told the boys that they should aim to eradicate selfishness

He reiterated, “You must have that spirit of giving, that spirit of always wanting to make others happy. Your happiness comes when you give happiness to someone else.”

Organiser of the initiative was Class 4 teacher Mrs Beverley Spencer-Graham, and she told The Barbados Advocate that the goal was to connect with persons in the neighbourhood, while also teaching the students that the home, school and community all form a partnership. It was also a way for the boys to develop certain values

“We are teaching our boys to be sensitive to the needs of those who are less fortunate than we are, and at the same time to remember those who would have contributed in part to our development,” Mrs Spencer-Graham explained

“We wanted our boys to take part in this initiative so that it would be a lasting memory for them and that it would also help them to be more conscious of persons out there.”

After the ceremony, the principal, Mrs. Spencer-Graham and some Class 4 students made the short trek from the school down to Ms Husbands’ Gall Hill, Christ Church home to hand-deliver the hamper to the grateful nonagenarian

