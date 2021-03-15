Veja a lista de vencedores do Grammy 2021

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo “Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko “Ungodly Hour” – Chloe x Halle “Free Nationals” – Free Nationals “F*** Yo Feelings” – Robert Glasper “It is What It Is” – Thundercat Melhor Álbum de R&B “Happy 2 Be Here” – Ant Clemons “Take Time” – Giveon “To Feel Love/d” – Luke James PUBLICIDADE “Bigger Love” – John Legend “All Rise” – Gregory Porter Melhor Gravação de Dance “On My Mind” – Diplo e Sidepiece “My High” – Disclosure Feat. Aminé e Slowthai “The Difference” – Flume Feat. Toro y Moi “Both of Us” – Jayda G “10%” – Kaytranada Feat. Kali Uchis Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico “Kick I” – Arca “Planet’s Mad” – Baauer “Energy” – Disclosure “Bubba” – Kaytranada “Good Faith” – Madeon Melhor Performance de Rap “Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Feat. Nipsey Hussle “Bop” – DaBaby “What‘s Poppin” – Jack Harlow “The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé “Dior” – Pop Smoke Melhor Performance De Rap Melódico “Rockstar” – Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch “Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake Feat. Lil Durk “Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak “The Box” – Roddy Ricch “Highest In The Room” – Travis Scott Melhor Música De Rap “The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby “The Box” – Roddy Rich “Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake Feat. Lil Durk “Rockstar” – Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé PUBLICIDADE Melhor Álbum De Rap “Black Habits” – D Smoke “Alfredo” – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist “A Written Testimony” – Jay Electronica “King‘s Disease” – Nas “The Allegory” – Royce Da 5’9″ Melhor Performance De Rock “Shameika” – Fiona Apple “Not” – Big Thief “Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridges “The Steps” – Haim “Stay High” – Brittany Howard “Daylight” – Grace Potter Melhor Performance De Metal “Bum-rush” – Body Count “Underneath” – Code Orange “The In-between” – In This Moment “Boodmoney” – Poppy “Executioner’s Tax (Sing Of The Axe) Live” – Power Trip Melhor Música De Rock “Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers “Lost In Yesterday” – Tame Impala “Not” – Big Thief “Shameika” – Fiona Apple “Stay High” – Brittany Howard Melhor Álbum De Rock Fontaines Dc – “A Hero’s Death” Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka” Grace Potter – “Daylight” Sturgill Simpson – “Sound E Fury” The Strokes – “The New Abnormal” Melhor Álbum De Música Alternativa Fiona Apple – “Fetch The Bolt Cutters” Beck – “Hyperspace” Phoebe Bridges – “Punisher” Brittany Howard – “Jaime” Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush” PUBLICIDADE Melhor Performance Country Solo “Stick That In Your Country Song” – Eric Church “Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark “When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill “Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert Melhor Performance Country Duo/Grupo “All Night” – Brothers Osborne “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber “Ocean” – Lady A “Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town “Some People Do” – Old Dominion Melhor Música Country “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert “The Bones” – Maren Morris “Crowded Table” – The Highwomen “More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress “Some People Do” – Old Dominion Melhor Álbum Country “Lady Like” – Ingrid Andress “Your Life Is A Record” – Brandy Clark “Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert “Nightfall” – Little Big Town “Never Will” – Ashley Mcbryde Melhor Álbum New Age “Songs From The Bardo” – Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith “Periphery” – Priya Darshini “Form/Less” – Superposition “More Guitar Stories” – Jim “Kimo” West “Meditations” – Cory Wong & Jon Batiste PUBLICIDADE Melhor Solo De Jazz Improvisado “Guinevere” – Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah “Pachamama” – Regina Carter “Tomorrow Is The Question” – Julian Lage “Celia” – Gerald Clayton “All Blues” – Chick Corea “Moe Honk” – Joshua Redman Melhor Álbum De Jazz Vocal “Ona” – Thana Alexa “Secrets Are The Best Stories” – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez “Modern Ancestors” – Carmen Lundy “Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper” – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band “What‘s The Hurry” – Kenny Washington Melhor Álbum De Jazz Instrumental “On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment” – Ambrose Akinmusire “Waiting Game” – Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science “Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard” – Gerald Clayton “Trilogy 2” – Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade “Roundagain” – Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade Melhor Álbum De Jazz Em Grande Elenco “Dialogues On Race – Gregg August “Monk’estra Plays John Beasley – John Beasley “The Intangible Between – Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band “Songs You Like A Lot” – John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band PUBLICIDADE “Data Lords” – Maria Schneider Orchestra Melhor Álbum De Jazz Latino “Tradiciones” – Afro-peruvian Jazz Orchestra “Four Questions” – Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra “City Of Dreams” – Chico Pinheiro “Viento Y Tiempo” – Live At Blue Note Tokyo – Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola “Trane’s Delight” – Poncho Sanchez Melhor Álbum De Pop Latino/Urban “Yhlqmdlg” – Bad Bunny “Por Primera Vez” – Camilo “Mesa Para Dos” – Kany García “Pausa” – Ricky Martin “3:33” – Debi Nova Melhor Álbum Latino De Rock Ou Alternativo “Aura” – Bajofondo “Monstruo” – Cami “Sobrevolando” – Cultura Profética “La Conquista Del Espacio” – Fito Paez “Miss Colombia” – Lido Pimienta Melhor Álbum De Música Regional Mexicana “Hecho En México” – Alejandro Fernández “La Serenata” – Lupita Infante “Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1” – Natalia Lafourcade “Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez” – Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez “Ayayay!” – Christian Nodal Melhor Álbum Latino Tropical “Mi Tumbao” – José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” “Infinito” – Edwin Bonilla “Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)” – Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis PUBLICIDADE “40 – Grupo Niche” “Memorias De Navidad” – Víctor Manuelle Melhor Álbum De Música Global “Fu Chronicles” – Antibalas “Twice As Tall – Burna Boy” “Agora” – Bebel Gilberto “Love Letters” – Anoushka Shankar “Amadjar” – Tinariwen Melhor Música/Performance Gospel “Wonderful Is Your Name” – Melvin Crispell Iii “Release (Live)” – Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy “Come Together” – Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News “Won’t Let Go” – Travis Greene “Movin’ On” – Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music Melhor Música/Performance De Música Cristã Contemporânea “The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship “Sunday Morning” – Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin “Holy Water” – We The Kingdom “Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson “There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton Melhor Álbum Gospel “2econd Wind: Ready” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy “My Tribute” – Myron Butler “Choirmaster” – Ricky Dillard “Gospel According To Pj” – Pj Morton “Kierra” – Kierra Sheard Melhor Álbum De Música Cristã Contemporânea “Run To The Father” – Cody Carnes PUBLICIDADE “All Of My Best Friends” – Hillsong Young & Free “Holy Water” – We The Kingdom “Citizen Of Heaven” – Tauren Wells Jesus Is King – Kanye West Melhor Álbum Gospel Roots “Beautiful Day” – Mark Bishop “20/20” – The Crabb Family “What Christmas Really Means” – The Erwins “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” – Fisk Jubilee Singers “Something Beautiful” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Melhor Performance De American Roots “Colors” – Black Pumas “Deep In Love” – Bonny Light Horseman “Short And Sweet” – Brittany Howard “I’ll Be Gone” – Norah Jones & Mavis Staples “I Remember Everything” – John Prine Melhor Música De American Roots “Cabin” – The Secret Sisters “Ceiling To The Floor” – Sierra Hull “Hometown” – Sarah Jarosz “I Remember Everything” – John Prine “Man Without A Soul” – Lucinda Williams Melhor Álbum de Americana “Old Flowers” – Courtney Marie Andrews “Terms Of Surrender” – Hiss Golden Messenger “World On The Ground” – Sarah Jarosz “El Dorado” – Marcus King “Good Souls Better Angels” – Lucinda Williams Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass “Man On Fire” – Danny Barnes “To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1″ – Thomm Jutz PUBLICIDADE “North Carolina Songbook” – Steep Canyon Rangers “Home” – Billy Strings “The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” – Various Artists Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional “All My Dues Are Paid” – Frank Bey “You Make Me Feel” – Don Bryant “That‘s What I Heard” – Robert Cray Band “Cypress Grove” – Jimmy “Duck” Holmes “Rawer Than Raw” – Bobby Rush Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo “Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” – Fantastic Negrito “Live At The Paramount” – Ruthie Foster Big Band “The Juice” – G. Love “Blackbirds” – Bettye Lavette “Up And Rolling” – North Mississippi Allstars Melhor Álbum Folk “Bonny Light Horseman” – Bonny Light Horseman “Thanks For The Dance” – Leonard Cohen “Song For Our Daughter” – Laura Marling “Saturn Return” – The Secret Sisters “All The Good Times” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Melhor Álbum de Música Roots Regional “My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”” – Black Lodge Singers “Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours” – Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours “Lovely Sunrise” – Nā Wai ʽehā PUBLICIDADE “Atmosphere” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers “A Tribute To Al Berard” – Sweet Cecilia Melhor Álbum de Reggae “Upside Down 2020″ – Buju Banton “Higher Place” – Skip Marley “It All Comes Back To Love” – Maxi Priest “Got To Be Tough” – Toots & The Maytals “One World” – The Wailers Melhor Álbum de Música Infantil “All The Ladies” – Joanie Leeds “Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders” – Alastair Moock And Friends “I’m An Optimist” – Dog On Fleas “Songs For Singin'” – The Okee Dokee Brothers “Wild Life” – Justin Roberts Melhor Álbum Falado (Poesia, Audiobooks, Narração) “Acid For The Children: A Memoir” – Flea “Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…” – Ken Jennings “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth” – Rachel Maddow Catch And Kill – Ronan Farrow Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) Melhor Álbum De Comédia “Black Mitzvah” – Tiffany Haddish “I Love Everything” – Patton Oswalt “The Pale Tourist” – Jim Gaffigan “Paper Tiger” – Bill Burr “23 Hours To Kill” – Jerry Seinfeld PUBLICIDADE Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical “Amélie” “American Utopia On Broadway” “Jagged Little Pill” “Little Shop Of Horrors” “The Prince Of Egypt” “Soft Power” Melhor Compilação De Trilha Sonora Para Mídia Visual “Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança” “Bill & Ted: Encare a Música” “Festival Eurovision da Canção: A Saga de Sigrit e Lars” “Frozen 2” “Jojo Rabbit” Melhor Música Escrita Para Mídia Visual “Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats “Carried Me With You” – From Onward “Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2 “No Time To Die” – 007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer “Stand Up” – Harriet Melhor Clipe “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé “Life Is Good” – Future Feat Drake “Lockdown” – Anderson.Paak “Adore You” – Harry Styles “Goliath” – Woodkid Melhor Filme Musical “Beastie Boys Story” – Beastie Boys “Black Is King” – Beyoncé “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” – Freestyle Love Supreme “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” – Zz Top Melhor Álbum De Instrumental Contemporâneo PUBLICIDADE “Axiom” – Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah “Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard” – Jon Batiste “Take The Stairs” – Black Violin “Americana” – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy Melhor Engenharia De Som, Não-clássico “Black Hole Rainbow” – Devon Gilfillian “Expectations” – Katie Pruitt “Hyperspace” – Beck “Jaime” – Brittany Howard “25 Trips” – Sierra Hull Produtor Do Ano, Não-clássico Jack Antonoff Dan Auerbach Dave Cobb Flying Lotus Andrew Watt Melhor Engenharia De Som, Clássico Danielpour – “The Passion Of Yeshua” Gershwin – “Porgy And Bess” Hynes – “Fields” Ives – Complete Symphonies” Shostakovich – Symphony Nº 13, ‘babi Yar'” Produtor Do Ano, Clássico Blanton Alspaugh David Frost Jesse Lewis Dmitriy Lipay Elaine Martone Melhor Remixagem “Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” – Rac, Remixer (Phil Good) “Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” – Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5) “Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” – Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.) “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn) PUBLICIDADE “Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” – Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi) Melhor Composição Instrumental “Baby Jack” – Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra “Be Water Li” – Christian Sands “Plumfield” – Alexandre Desplat “Sputnik” – Maria Schneider “Strata” – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou Acapella “Bathroom Dance” – Hildur Guðnadóttir “Donna Lee” – John Beasley “Honeymooners” – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows “Lift Every Voice And Sing” – Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea “Uranus: The Magician” – Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais “Asas Fechadas” – Maria Mendes Feat. John Beasley & Orkest Metropole “Desert Song” – Säje “From This Place” – Pat Metheny Feat. Meshell Ndegeocello “He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier Feat. Rapsody “Slow Burn” – Becca Stevens Feat. Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth Melhor Embalagem “Everyday Life” – Coldplay “Funeral” – Lil Wayne “Healer” – Grouplove PUBLICIDADE “On Circles” – Caspian “Vols. 11 & 12” – Desert Sessions Melhor Embalagem De Edição Especial Limitada “Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” – Paul Mccartney “Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” – Grateful Dead “Mode” – Depeche Mode “Ode To Joy” – Wilco “The Story Of Ghostly International” – Various Artists Melhor Recado De Álbum “At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-192″ – Various Artists “The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974″ – Various Artists “Dead Man’s Pop” – The Replacements “The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” – Various Artists “Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” – Nat Brusiloff Melhor Álbum Histórico “Celebrated, 1895-1896” – Unique Quartette “Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” – Nat King Cole “It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” – Mister Rogers “1999 Super Deluxe Edition” – Prince “Souvenir” – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark “Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” – Béla Fleck Melhor Performance De Orquestra PUBLICIDADE “Aspects Of America” – Pulitzer Edition – Carlos Kalmar, Oregon Symphony “Concurrence” – Daníel Bjarnason, Iceland Symphony Orchestra “Copland: Symphony No. 3″ – Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony “Ives: Complete Symphonies” – Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmoni c “Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3″ – Hannu Lintu, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra Melhor Gravação De Ópera “Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen” – Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus “Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” – Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus “Gershwin: Porgy And Bess” – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus “Handel: Agrippina” – Il Pomo D’oro “Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” – Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin Melhor Performance De Coral “Carthage” – The Crossing “Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah” – James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & Ucla Chamber Singers “Kastalsky: Requiem” – Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir PUBLICIDADE “Moravec: Sanctuary Road” – Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus “Once Upon A Time” – Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble Melhor Performance De Música De Câmara/Conjunto Pequeno “Contemporary Voices” – Pacifica Quartet “Healing Modes” – Brooklyn Rider “Hearne, T.: Place” – Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra “Hynes: Fields” – Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion “The Schumann Quartets” – Dover Quartet Melhor Solo De Instrumental Clássico “Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” – Boston Symphony Orchestra “Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” – Igor Levit “Bohemian Tales” – Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks “Destination Rachmaninov” – Arrival – The Philadelphia Orchestra “Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra” – Richard O’neill (Albany Symphony) Melhor Álbum Vocal Clássico Solo “American Composers At Play” – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto – Stephen Powell “Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger” – Nicholas Phan PUBLICIDADE “Farinelli” – Cecilia Bartoli “A Lad’s Love” – Brian Giebler “Smyth: The Prison” – Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton Melhor Compêndio Clássico “Adès Conducts Adès” – Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn “Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” – Clément Mao-takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer “Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” – José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer “Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke” – Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer “Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood” – Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea “Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” – Thomas Adès “Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua” – Richard Danielpour “Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” – Carlisle Floyd “Hearne, T.: Place” – Ted Hearne “Rouse: Symphony No. 5″ – Christopher Rouse

Entornointeligente.com /

A 63ª edição do Grammy Awards aconteceu neste domingo, quase dois meses após sua data original. Beyoncé foi o grande destaque da noite, vencendo 4 das 9 categorias em que foi indicada. Com isso, a cantora se tornou a maior vencedora da história da premiação, somando 28 prêmios.

Outro nome em evidência foi o de Taylor Swift, que levou a categoria de álbum do ano com o seu “Folklore”, se tornando a única mulher a vencer três vezes a categoria. Ela havia sido premiada por “1989” em 2016 e “Fearless” em 2010. A gravação do ano ficou com Billie Eilish, por sua “Everything I Wanted”, enquanto H.ER. teve a música do ano, com “I Can’t Breath”, que referencia as últimas palavras ditas por George Floyd.

Além de ter vencido a categoria de performance de rap por “Savage”, na qual divide os vocais com Beyoncé, Megan The Stallion levou o prêmio de revelação. A rapper também se destacou em sua performance de “WAP”, com Cardi B. As duas apresentaram até uma versão remix do hit, feita pelo dj brasileiro Pedro Sampaio.

Diversos prêmios foram anunciados antes da cerimônia televisiva, como o vencido por Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande na categoria de melhor performance de grupo ou duo pop com “Rain On Me”. Dois brasileiros estavam entre os indicados, Chico Pinheiro foi lembrado na categoria de álbum de jazz latino e Bebel Gilberto em álbum de música global, ambos não levaram.

O evento foi apresentado pelo comediante Trevor Noah e contou com apresentações de Harry Styles, BTS, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Black Pumas, HAIM e outros.

Veja a lista de indicados (em negrito, os premiados):

Álbum do Ano

“Chilombo” – Jhene Aiko

“Black Pumas Deluxe” – Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” – Coldplay

“Women in Music Pt III” – Haim

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone

“Djesse Vol 3” – Jacob Collier

Música do Ano

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe Feat Julia Michaels

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“The Box” – Roddy Rich

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

Gravação do Ano

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

PUBLICIDADE “Colors” – Black Pumas

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Rich

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stalion Ft. Beyoncé

Melhor Novo Artista

Noah Cyrus

Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

D Smoke

Kaytranada

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

“Fine Line” – Harry Styles

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

“Chromatica” – Lagy Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

“Changes” – Justin Bieber

Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber e Quavo

“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny e Tainy

“Exile” – Taylor Swift e Bon Iver

” Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

“Yummy” – Justin Bieber

“Cardigan” – Taylor Swift

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

“Blue Umbrella” – Daniel Tashian

“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” – Harry Connick Jr

PUBLICIDADE ” American Standart” – James Taylor

“Unfollow The Rules” – Rufus Wainwright

“Judy” – Renée Zellweger

Melhor Performance de R&B

“Lighting & Thunder” – Jhené Aiko Feat. John Legend

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“All I Need” – Jacob Collier Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head” – Brittany Howard

“See Me” – Emily King

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

“Sit On Down“ – The Baylor Project Feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go” – Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” – Ledisi

“Distance” – Yebba

Melhor Música de R&B

” Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Collide” – Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

“Slow Down“ – Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe x Halle

“Free Nationals” – Free Nationals

“F*** Yo Feelings” – Robert Glasper

“It is What It Is” – Thundercat

Melhor Álbum de R&B

“Happy 2 Be Here” – Ant Clemons

“Take Time” – Giveon

“To Feel Love/d” – Luke James

PUBLICIDADE “Bigger Love” – John Legend

“All Rise” – Gregory Porter

Melhor Gravação de Dance

“On My Mind” – Diplo e Sidepiece

“My High” – Disclosure Feat. Aminé e Slowthai

“The Difference” – Flume Feat. Toro y Moi

“Both of Us” – Jayda G

“10%” – Kaytranada Feat. Kali Uchis

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônico

“Kick I” – Arca

“Planet’s Mad” – Baauer

“Energy” – Disclosure

“Bubba” – Kaytranada

“Good Faith” – Madeon

Melhor Performance de Rap

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Feat. Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” – DaBaby

“What‘s Poppin” – Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Melhor Performance De Rap Melódico

“Rockstar” – Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake Feat. Lil Durk

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

“Highest In The Room” – Travis Scott

Melhor Música De Rap

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“The Box” – Roddy Rich

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake Feat. Lil Durk

“Rockstar” – Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé

PUBLICIDADE

Melhor Álbum De Rap

“Black Habits” – D Smoke

“Alfredo” – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” – Jay Electronica

“King‘s Disease” – Nas

“The Allegory” – Royce Da 5’9″

Melhor Performance De Rock

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Not” – Big Thief

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridges

“The Steps” – Haim

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Melhor Performance De Metal

“Bum-rush” – Body Count

“Underneath” – Code Orange

“The In-between” – In This Moment

“Boodmoney” – Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Sing Of The Axe) Live” – Power Trip

Melhor Música De Rock

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Lost In Yesterday” – Tame Impala

“Not” – Big Thief

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

Melhor Álbum De Rock

Fontaines Dc – “A Hero’s Death”

Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Sturgill Simpson – “Sound E Fury”

The Strokes – “The New Abnormal”

Melhor Álbum De Música Alternativa

Fiona Apple – “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”

Beck – “Hyperspace”

Phoebe Bridges – “Punisher”

Brittany Howard – “Jaime”

Tame Impala – “The Slow Rush”

PUBLICIDADE

Melhor Performance Country Solo

“Stick That In Your Country Song” – Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” – Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” – Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Melhor Performance Country Duo/Grupo

“All Night” – Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean” – Lady A

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

“Some People Do” – Old Dominion

Melhor Música Country

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

“Crowded Table” – The Highwomen

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress

“Some People Do” – Old Dominion

Melhor Álbum Country

“Lady Like” – Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is A Record” – Brandy Clark

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall” – Little Big Town

“Never Will” – Ashley Mcbryde

Melhor Álbum New Age

“Songs From The Bardo” – Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

“Periphery” – Priya Darshini

“Form/Less” – Superposition

“More Guitar Stories” – Jim “Kimo” West

“Meditations” – Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

PUBLICIDADE Melhor Solo De Jazz Improvisado

“Guinevere” – Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Pachamama” – Regina Carter

“Tomorrow Is The Question” – Julian Lage

“Celia” – Gerald Clayton

“All Blues” – Chick Corea

“Moe Honk” – Joshua Redman

Melhor Álbum De Jazz Vocal

“Ona” – Thana Alexa

“Secrets Are The Best Stories” – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

“Modern Ancestors” – Carmen Lundy

“Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper” – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

“What‘s The Hurry” – Kenny Washington

Melhor Álbum De Jazz Instrumental

“On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment” – Ambrose Akinmusire

“Waiting Game” – Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

“Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard” – Gerald Clayton

“Trilogy 2” – Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade

“Roundagain” – Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade

Melhor Álbum De Jazz Em Grande Elenco

“Dialogues On Race – Gregg August

“Monk’estra Plays John Beasley – John Beasley

“The Intangible Between – Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

“Songs You Like A Lot” – John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

PUBLICIDADE “Data Lords” – Maria Schneider Orchestra

Melhor Álbum De Jazz Latino

“Tradiciones” – Afro-peruvian Jazz Orchestra

“Four Questions” – Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“City Of Dreams” – Chico Pinheiro

“Viento Y Tiempo” – Live At Blue Note Tokyo – Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

“Trane’s Delight” – Poncho Sanchez

Melhor Álbum De Pop Latino/Urban

“Yhlqmdlg” – Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez” – Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” – Kany García

“Pausa” – Ricky Martin

“3:33” – Debi Nova

Melhor Álbum Latino De Rock Ou Alternativo

“Aura” – Bajofondo

“Monstruo” – Cami

“Sobrevolando” – Cultura Profética

“La Conquista Del Espacio” – Fito Paez

“Miss Colombia” – Lido Pimienta

Melhor Álbum De Música Regional Mexicana

“Hecho En México” – Alejandro Fernández

“La Serenata” – Lupita Infante

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1” – Natalia Lafourcade

“Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez” – Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

“Ayayay!” – Christian Nodal

Melhor Álbum Latino Tropical

“Mi Tumbao” – José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

“Infinito” – Edwin Bonilla

“Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe)” – Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

PUBLICIDADE “40 – Grupo Niche”

“Memorias De Navidad” – Víctor Manuelle

Melhor Álbum De Música Global

“Fu Chronicles” – Antibalas

“Twice As Tall – Burna Boy”

“Agora” – Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” – Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” – Tinariwen

Melhor Música/Performance Gospel

“Wonderful Is Your Name” – Melvin Crispell Iii

“Release (Live)” – Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy

“Come Together” – Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

“Won’t Let Go” – Travis Greene

“Movin’ On” – Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music

Melhor Música/Performance De Música Cristã Contemporânea

“The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

“Sunday Morning” – Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin

“Holy Water” – We The Kingdom

“Famous For (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson

“There Was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

Melhor Álbum Gospel

“2econd Wind: Ready” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

“My Tribute” – Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” – Ricky Dillard

“Gospel According To Pj” – Pj Morton

“Kierra” – Kierra Sheard

Melhor Álbum De Música Cristã Contemporânea

“Run To The Father” – Cody Carnes

PUBLICIDADE “All Of My Best Friends” – Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water” – We The Kingdom

“Citizen Of Heaven” – Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King – Kanye West

Melhor Álbum Gospel Roots

“Beautiful Day” – Mark Bishop

“20/20” – The Crabb Family

“What Christmas Really Means” – The Erwins

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” – Fisk Jubilee Singers

“Something Beautiful” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Melhor Performance De American Roots

“Colors” – Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” – Bonny Light Horseman

“Short And Sweet” – Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” – Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” – John Prine

Melhor Música De American Roots

“Cabin” – The Secret Sisters

“Ceiling To The Floor” – Sierra Hull

“Hometown” – Sarah Jarosz

“I Remember Everything” – John Prine

“Man Without A Soul” – Lucinda Williams

Melhor Álbum de Americana

“Old Flowers” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Terms Of Surrender” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“World On The Ground” – Sarah Jarosz

“El Dorado” – Marcus King

“Good Souls Better Angels” – Lucinda Williams

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

“Man On Fire” – Danny Barnes

“To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1″ – Thomm Jutz

PUBLICIDADE “North Carolina Songbook” – Steep Canyon Rangers

“Home” – Billy Strings

“The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1” – Various Artists

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

“All My Dues Are Paid” – Frank Bey

“You Make Me Feel” – Don Bryant

“That‘s What I Heard” – Robert Cray Band

“Cypress Grove” – Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

“Rawer Than Raw” – Bobby Rush

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” – Fantastic Negrito

“Live At The Paramount” – Ruthie Foster Big Band

“The Juice” – G. Love

“Blackbirds” – Bettye Lavette

“Up And Rolling” – North Mississippi Allstars

Melhor Álbum Folk

“Bonny Light Horseman” – Bonny Light Horseman

“Thanks For The Dance” – Leonard Cohen

“Song For Our Daughter” – Laura Marling

“Saturn Return” – The Secret Sisters

“All The Good Times” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Melhor Álbum de Música Roots Regional

“My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”” – Black Lodge Singers

“Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours” – Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

“Lovely Sunrise” – Nā Wai ʽehā

PUBLICIDADE “Atmosphere” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers

“A Tribute To Al Berard” – Sweet Cecilia

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

“Upside Down 2020″ – Buju Banton

“Higher Place” – Skip Marley

“It All Comes Back To Love” – Maxi Priest

“Got To Be Tough” – Toots & The Maytals

“One World” – The Wailers

Melhor Álbum de Música Infantil

“All The Ladies” – Joanie Leeds

“Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders” – Alastair Moock And Friends

“I’m An Optimist” – Dog On Fleas

“Songs For Singin'” – The Okee Dokee Brothers

“Wild Life” – Justin Roberts

Melhor Álbum Falado (Poesia, Audiobooks, Narração)

“Acid For The Children: A Memoir” – Flea

“Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…” – Ken Jennings

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth” – Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill – Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Melhor Álbum De Comédia

“Black Mitzvah” – Tiffany Haddish

“I Love Everything” – Patton Oswalt

“The Pale Tourist” – Jim Gaffigan

“Paper Tiger” – Bill Burr

“23 Hours To Kill” – Jerry Seinfeld

PUBLICIDADE

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

“Amélie”

“American Utopia On Broadway”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Little Shop Of Horrors”

“The Prince Of Egypt”

“Soft Power”

Melhor Compilação De Trilha Sonora Para Mídia Visual

“Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança”

“Bill & Ted: Encare a Música”

“Festival Eurovision da Canção: A Saga de Sigrit e Lars”

“Frozen 2”

“Jojo Rabbit”

Melhor Música Escrita Para Mídia Visual

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats

“Carried Me With You” – From Onward

“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2

“No Time To Die” – 007 – Sem Tempo Para Morrer

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Melhor Clipe

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé

“Life Is Good” – Future Feat Drake

“Lockdown” – Anderson.Paak

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

“Goliath” – Woodkid

Melhor Filme Musical

“Beastie Boys Story” – Beastie Boys

“Black Is King” – Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” – Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” – Zz Top

Melhor Álbum De Instrumental Contemporâneo

PUBLICIDADE “Axiom” – Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard” – Jon Batiste

“Take The Stairs” – Black Violin

“Americana” – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

“Live At The Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy

Melhor Engenharia De Som, Não-clássico

“Black Hole Rainbow” – Devon Gilfillian

“Expectations” – Katie Pruitt

“Hyperspace” – Beck

“Jaime” – Brittany Howard

“25 Trips” – Sierra Hull

Produtor Do Ano, Não-clássico

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Melhor Engenharia De Som, Clássico

Danielpour – “The Passion Of Yeshua”

Gershwin – “Porgy And Bess”

Hynes – “Fields”

Ives – Complete Symphonies”

Shostakovich – Symphony Nº 13, ‘babi Yar'”

Produtor Do Ano, Clássico

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Melhor Remixagem

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” – Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” – Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” – Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn)

PUBLICIDADE “Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” – Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

Melhor Composição Instrumental

“Baby Jack” – Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Be Water Li” – Christian Sands

“Plumfield” – Alexandre Desplat

“Sputnik” – Maria Schneider

“Strata” – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumental ou Acapella

“Bathroom Dance” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Donna Lee” – John Beasley

“Honeymooners” – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

“Lift Every Voice And Sing” – Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

“Uranus: The Magician” – Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Melhor Arranjo, Instrumentos e Vocais

“Asas Fechadas” – Maria Mendes Feat. John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song” – Säje

“From This Place” – Pat Metheny Feat. Meshell Ndegeocello

“He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier Feat. Rapsody

“Slow Burn” – Becca Stevens Feat. Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Melhor Embalagem

“Everyday Life” – Coldplay

“Funeral” – Lil Wayne

“Healer” – Grouplove

PUBLICIDADE “On Circles” – Caspian

“Vols. 11 & 12” – Desert Sessions

Melhor Embalagem De Edição Especial Limitada

“Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)” – Paul Mccartney

“Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991” – Grateful Dead

“Mode” – Depeche Mode

“Ode To Joy” – Wilco

“The Story Of Ghostly International” – Various Artists

Melhor Recado De Álbum

“At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-192″ – Various Artists

“The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974″ – Various Artists

“Dead Man’s Pop” – The Replacements

“The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business” – Various Artists

“Out Of A Clear Blue Sky” – Nat Brusiloff

Melhor Álbum Histórico

“Celebrated, 1895-1896” – Unique Quartette

“Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943)” – Nat King Cole

“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers” – Mister Rogers

“1999 Super Deluxe Edition” – Prince

“Souvenir” – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

“Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions” – Béla Fleck

Melhor Performance De Orquestra

PUBLICIDADE “Aspects Of America” – Pulitzer Edition – Carlos Kalmar, Oregon Symphony

“Concurrence” – Daníel Bjarnason, Iceland Symphony Orchestra

“Copland: Symphony No. 3″ – Michael Tilson Thomas, San Francisco Symphony

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” – Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmoni c

“Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3″ – Hannu Lintu, Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Melhor Gravação De Ópera

“Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen” – Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” – Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus

“Gershwin: Porgy And Bess” – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Handel: Agrippina” – Il Pomo D’oro

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” – Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin

Melhor Performance De Coral

“Carthage” – The Crossing

“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah” – James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & Ucla Chamber Singers

“Kastalsky: Requiem” – Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir

PUBLICIDADE “Moravec: Sanctuary Road” – Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus

“Once Upon A Time” – Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Melhor Performance De Música De Câmara/Conjunto Pequeno

“Contemporary Voices” – Pacifica Quartet

“Healing Modes” – Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place” – Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” – Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” – Dover Quartet

Melhor Solo De Instrumental Clássico

“Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” – Boston Symphony Orchestra

“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” – Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” – Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

“Destination Rachmaninov” – Arrival – The Philadelphia Orchestra

“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra” – Richard O’neill (Albany Symphony)

Melhor Álbum Vocal Clássico Solo

“American Composers At Play” – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto – Stephen Powell

“Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger” – Nicholas Phan

PUBLICIDADE “Farinelli” – Cecilia Bartoli

“A Lad’s Love” – Brian Giebler

“Smyth: The Prison” – Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton

Melhor Compêndio Clássico

“Adès Conducts Adès” – Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn

“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” – Clément Mao-takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer

“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” – José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer

“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke” – Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer

“Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood” – Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer

Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporânea

“Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra” – Thomas Adès

“Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua” – Richard Danielpour

“Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players” – Carlisle Floyd

“Hearne, T.: Place” – Ted Hearne

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5″ – Christopher Rouse

Entornointeligente.com