Vehicle Breaches U.S. Ambassador’s Moscow Residence – Embassy

A vehicle driven by a Russian national crashed through the perimeter of Spaso House, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia’s central Moscow residence, the U.S. Embassy’s spokeswoman said Friday.

The unnamed Russian driving the vehicle was intercepted by Embassy staff and handed over to local authorities, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter.

— Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) September 18, 2020 Ambassador John Sullivan was not home at the time of the incident, which took place at around 4:20 p.m., Ross said. No one was injured.

The 112 Telegram channel reported without citing sources that the driver of the vehicle had been drunk.

