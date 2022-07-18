Valuing sport volunteerism

Entornointeligente.com /

The suc­cess of any sport­ing event whether at the com­mu­ni­ty, na­tion­al, re­gion­al or in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el de­pends heav­i­ly up­on the con­tri­bu­tions of vol­un­teers. Whether it is a com­mu­ni­ty 5k race, the Caribbean Games, or the World Ath­let­ic Cham­pi­onship, vol­un­teers are in­dis­pens­able. Across the world, vol­un­teers con­sti­tute an im­por­tant as­pect of the hu­man re­sources ca­pac­i­ty of sport and recre­ation or­gan­i­sa­tions.

Vol­un­teers serve in many strate­gic and op­er­a­tional po­si­tions such as man­agers and co­or­di­na­tors. Ac­cord­ing to a study by Re­search Sport Ire­land and Sheffield Hal­lam Uni­ver­si­ty’s Sport In­dus­try Re­search Cen­tre [2018], 435,000 vol­un­teers in am­a­teur com­mu­ni­ty sport to elite sports in clubs across the coun­try was val­ued at € 1.5 bil­lion in 2018.

Ac­cord­ing to Chel­ladu­rai and Madel­la (2006) vol­un­teers pro­vide sig­nif­i­cant non-eco­nom­ic val­ue to sport and recre­ation or­gan­i­sa­tions in the form of cred­itabil­i­ty and le­git­i­ma­cy, ef­fi­cien­cy and pro­fes­sion­al­ism, board mem­bers who set poli­cies and make strate­gic de­ci­sions and grass root work­ers- teach­ing, coach­ing, of­fi­ci­at­ing and or­gan­is­ing and im­ple­ment­ing sport­ing events.

Vol­un­teers come from dif­fer­ent so­cio-de­mo­graph­ic back­grounds such as age, ed­u­ca­tion, in­come lev­els, gen­der and types of em­ploy­ment. There­fore, strong lead­er­ship through a Vol­un­teer Co­or­di­na­tor is the foun­da­tion for es­tab­lish­ing a pro­duc­tive re­la­tion­ship be­tween sport and recre­ation or­gan­i­sa­tions and vol­un­teers.

Es­tab­lish­ing a role de­scrip­tor can con­tribute to re­cruit­ing and re­tain­ing vol­un­teers as they will be re­cruit­ed in­to ar­eas to which their skills and or ex­pe­ri­ence will be op­ti­mal­ly utilised (Gaskin 2008). The role de­scrip­tor should pro­vide in­for­ma­tion on role ti­tle, main du­ties and re­spon­si­bil­i­ties, hours and fre­quen­cy the vol­un­teer is re­quired and qual­i­fi­ca­tions, skills and ex­pe­ri­ence for the po­si­tion if re­quired.

Good lead­er­ship and ef­fec­tive vol­un­teer man­age­ment will al­low for job sat­is­fac­tion as vol­un­teers will be able to see the im­por­tance of their con­tri­bu­tions. This can be ac­com­plished by en­cour­ag­ing vol­un­teers to con­tribute new ideas for im­ple­men­ta­tion and de­vel­op­ing tar­gets linked to the or­gan­i­sa­tion’s goals and ob­jec­tives. Vol­un­teers can al­so be recog­nised pub­licly and al­so by pro­vid­ing gift cer­tifi­cates and or equip­ment to school/s who have ren­dered vol­un­teer­ing ser­vices to sport­ing or­gan­i­sa­tions.

The re­birthing of sport­ing events in the post-COVID-19 pub­lic health re­stric­tions pe­ri­od pro­vides an ide­al op­por­tu­ni­ty for the strate­gic pro­mo­tion of sport vol­un­teerism in T&T. Na­tion­al Gov­ern­ing Bod­ies (NG­Bs) and am­a­teur or­gan­i­sa­tions have the op­por­tu­ni­ty to demon­strate strate­gic lead­er­ship by em­pow­er­ing vol­un­teers through ef­fec­tive re­cruit­ment, re­tain­ing and recog­nis­ing poli­cies. It is rai­son d’etre in the cur­rent eco­nom­i­cal­ly chal­leng­ing cli­mate.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

