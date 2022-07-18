Valuing sport volunteerism

The success of any sporting event whether at the community, national, regional or international level depends heavily upon the contributions of volunteers. Whether it is a community 5k race, the Caribbean Games, or the World Athletic Championship, volunteers are indispensable. Across the world, volunteers constitute an important aspect of the human resources capacity of sport and recreation organisations.
Volunteers serve in many strategic and operational positions such as managers and coordinators. According to a study by Research Sport Ireland and Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Centre [2018], 435,000 volunteers in amateur community sport to elite sports in clubs across the country was valued at € 1.5 billion in 2018.
According to Chelladurai and Madella (2006) volunteers provide significant non-economic value to sport and recreation organisations in the form of creditability and legitimacy, efficiency and professionalism, board members who set policies and make strategic decisions and grass root workers- teaching, coaching, officiating and organising and implementing sporting events.
Volunteers come from different socio-demographic backgrounds such as age, education, income levels, gender and types of employment. Therefore, strong leadership through a Volunteer Coordinator is the foundation for establishing a productive relationship between sport and recreation organisations and volunteers.
Establishing a role descriptor can contribute to recruiting and retaining volunteers as they will be recruited into areas to which their skills and or experience will be optimally utilised (Gaskin 2008). The role descriptor should provide information on role title, main duties and responsibilities, hours and frequency the volunteer is required and qualifications, skills and experience for the position if required.
Good leadership and effective volunteer management will allow for job satisfaction as volunteers will be able to see the importance of their contributions. This can be accomplished by encouraging volunteers to contribute new ideas for implementation and developing targets linked to the organisation’s goals and objectives. Volunteers can also be recognised publicly and also by providing gift certificates and or equipment to school/s who have rendered volunteering services to sporting organisations.
The rebirthing of sporting events in the post-COVID-19 public health restrictions period provides an ideal opportunity for the strategic promotion of sport volunteerism in T&T. National Governing Bodies (NGBs) and amateur organisations have the opportunity to demonstrate strategic leadership by empowering volunteers through effective recruitment, retaining and recognising policies. It is raison d’etre in the current economically challenging climate.
