Valencia vendor fatally shot

RALPH BAN­WARIE

A ven­dor was killed and his younger broth­er wound­ed when a gun­man opened fire on a fruit and veg­etable stall in Va­len­cia on Fri­day evening.

Ish­mael Ramdeen 24, died while un­der­go­ing surgery at the Ari­ma Health Fa­cil­i­ty while An­to­nio Emanuel Ramdeen re­mains ward­ed at hos­pi­tal in sta­ble con­di­tion.

Po­lice said at around 5.25 pm the broth­ers, of Cumaca Ex­ten­sion, Va­len­cia, were con­duct­ing sales at the stall lo­cat­ed near LP#83 Va­len­cia Old Road when a ve­hi­cle stopped near­by and a man dressed in a black hood­ie point­ed a gun at them and fired sev­er­al shots.

Ish­mael Ramdeen was shot in his head and body while his younger broth­er is be­ing treat­ed for a gun­shot wound to his left thigh.

Of­fi­cers from Arou­ca Homi­cide Bu­reau Re­gion Two are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

