Valencia vendor fatally shot

RALPH BANWARIE
A vendor was killed and his younger brother wounded when a gunman opened fire on a fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia on Friday evening.
Ishmael Ramdeen 24, died while undergoing surgery at the Arima Health Facility while Antonio Emanuel Ramdeen remains warded at hospital in stable condition.
Police said at around 5.25 pm the brothers, of Cumaca Extension, Valencia, were conducting sales at the stall located near LP#83 Valencia Old Road when a vehicle stopped nearby and a man dressed in a black hoodie pointed a gun at them and fired several shots.
Ishmael Ramdeen was shot in his head and body while his younger brother is being treated for a gunshot wound to his left thigh.
Officers from Arouca Homicide Bureau Region Two are continuing investigations.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian