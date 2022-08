Entornointeligente.com /

A shoot­ing at Va­len­cia Old Road, Va­len­cia, has claimed the life of one man and left his broth­er nurs­ing in­juries at hos­pi­tal.

Around 8.30 pm Fri­day – Ish­mael Ramdeen, 25 and broth­er An­to­nio Ramdeen, 23 – were both said to be lim­ing when a gun­man walked up and opened fire on them.

Both men were tak­en to hos­pi­tal where Ish­mael was pro­nounced dead, while An­to­nio was treat­ed for a gun­shot wound to his leg and re­mains at hos­pi­tal in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com