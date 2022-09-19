Valencia man held with shotgun, ammo

Officers of the Eastern Division, arrested one man and seized a quantity of ammunition in the Valencia district overnight. Details follow in this press release…
One man was arrested and a firearm and quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the Eastern Division, during a firearm eradication exercise conducted in the Valencia district overnight.
Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol Unit conducted the exercise between 11 pm, on Sunday 18th September, 2022 and 4 am, on Monday 19th September, 2022.
During the exercise, the officers executed a search warrant at the Swan Quarry Road home of a 36-year-old man.
The search resulted in one 12-gauge shotgun and three cartridges being found on the premises and seized.
The man, who was in the house at the time of the exercise, was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian