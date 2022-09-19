Valencia man held with shotgun, ammo

Entornointeligente.com /

Of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion, ar­rest­ed one man and seized a quan­ti­ty of am­mu­ni­tion in the Va­len­cia dis­trict overnight. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease…

Of­fi­cers of the East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force and Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol Unit con­duct­ed the ex­er­cise be­tween 11 pm, on Sun­day 18th Sep­tem­ber, 2022 and 4 am, on Mon­day 19th Sep­tem­ber, 2022.

Dur­ing the ex­er­cise, the of­fi­cers ex­e­cut­ed a search war­rant at the Swan Quar­ry Road home of a 36-year-old man.

The search re­sult­ed in one 12-gauge shot­gun and three car­tridges be­ing found on the premis­es and seized.

The man, who was in the house at the time of the ex­er­cise, was ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the find.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

