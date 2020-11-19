Vaccine buzz around the world

Which of those vac­cines will be first rolled out on a large scale still re­mains to be seen. Ap­proval and mass pro­duc­tion would be the next hur­dles and ex­perts cau­tion not to ex­pect wide­spread vac­ci­na­tion pro­grammes be­fore next year. ( Source BBC News )

While there has been world at­ten­tion on Pfiz­er and Mod­er­na’s de­vel­op­ment of vac­cines, there is al­so word that the Chi­nese COVID-19 vac­cine has been ‘suc­cess­ful in mid-stage tri­als.’

The BBC re­port­ed yes­ter­day that there are sev­er­al vac­cines be­ing de­vel­oped in Chi­na, some of which are al­ready be­ing ad­min­is­tered.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­searchers, the Sino­vac Biotech vac­cine led to a quick im­mune re­sponse dur­ing tri­als with around 700 peo­ple.

The an­nounce­ment came af­ter Eu­ro­pean and US vac­cines re­port­ed suc­cess­ful da­ta from large late-stage tri­als.

Three vac­cines, de­vel­oped in the US, Ger­many and Rus­sia, have all re­leased da­ta sug­gest­ing ef­fi­cien­cy of more than 90%, af­ter tri­als with tens of thou­sands of peo­ple.

Like the rest of the world, Chi­na is rac­ing to de­vel­op a Covid vac­cine and four have en­tered the third and fi­nal stage of clin­i­cal tri­als, in­clud­ing the one cre­at­ed by Sino­vac Biotech.

How­ev­er, the re­sults pub­lished in the sci­en­tif­ic jour­nal The Lancet are on­ly from the first and sec­ond tri­al phas­es of one of those four vac­cines.

Ac­cord­ing to the re­port, Sino­vac Biotech’s Coro­n­aVac trig­gered a quick im­mune re­sponse, al­though the study con­duct­ed in April and May this year did not give a per­cent­age of the vac­cine’s suc­cess rate.

Zhu Feng­cai, one of the pa­per’s au­thors, said the re­sults – which are based on 144 par­tic­i­pants in the phase 1 tri­al and 600 in the phase 2 tri­al – meant the vac­cine was “suit­able for emer­gency use.”

No da­ta from the on­go­ing large-scale phase 3 tri­als has been pub­lished yet.

With the pan­dem­ic re­port­ed to be al­most en­tire­ly un­der con­trol with­in Chi­na, late-stage tri­als of the four Chi­nese vac­cines are be­ing con­duct­ed in Pak­istan, Sau­di Ara­bia, Rus­sia, In­done­sia and Brazil.

Ac­cord­ing to of­fi­cials, near­ly 60,000 peo­ple had re­ceived a vac­cine by ear­ly No­vem­ber.

Tri­als of the Sino­vac Biotech vac­cine in Brazil were briefly halt­ed last week but re­sumed af­ter the re­port­ed death of a vol­un­teer was found to have no links to the vac­cine.

At least three of the vac­cines are al­so al­ready be­ing of­fered to es­sen­tial work­ers as part of an emer­gency pro­gramme, while one was ap­proved for the Chi­nese mil­i­tary in June.

Over the past few days, there has been a string of promis­ing vac­cine news from around the world.

First, a Ger­man-US vac­cine by Pfiz­er and BioN­tech was re­port­ed to be more than 90% ef­fec­tive based on late-stage tri­als with more than 43,000 peo­ple

Then, US com­pa­ny Mod­er­na said its vac­cine showed near­ly 95% ef­fi­cien­cy, al­so af­ter large late-stage tri­als. In both cas­es the re­sults are pre­lim­i­nary and both vac­cines have not yet been ap­proved.

And a Russ­ian Covid vac­cine was re­port­ed to be 92% ef­fec­tive af­ter tri­als with 16,000 vol­un­teers. It was al­ready grant­ed ap­proval for emer­gency use with­in Rus­sia in Au­gust.

