Vacancy: Supervisor, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Supervisor – Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA). Position Summary Reporting to the Production & Quality Manager, the Supervisor – Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations will ensure the effective implementation of NAWASA's policies, strategies, procedures and operations within Carriacou & Petite Martinique, and maintain established standards to improve the supply of water to customers. The Supervisor is also responsible for the supervision of the following: Plant and Network maintenance and Finance activities; Identification and preparation of micro-projects. Minimum Professional Qualification This position should meet the following criteria: BSC in Industrial, Mechanical or Civil Engineering A minimum of 2-3 years' experience in facilities or operations management Experience in accounting/ business management would be an asset Personal Skills/Competencies Good interpersonal and leadership skills Effective verbal and written communication Familiar with the use of MS Office Software Familiar with MEP drawings/ Schematics Understanding of water system hydraulics Valid Driver's Licence Ability to work towards achieving deadlines Effective organisational skills Remuneration Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience. The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to: The General Manager VACANCY FOR SUPERVISOR â» CARRIACOU National Water & Sewerage Authority PO Box 392, Lucas Street, St George's, Grenada Or Email address: [email protected] The deadline for receipt of application is 22 June 2022. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

