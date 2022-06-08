Vacancy: Customer Services Representative, Carriacou

Entornointeligente.com /

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Customer Services Representative, at the National Water & Sewerage Authority, Carriacou. Position Summary Reporting to the Carriacou and Petite Martinique Supervisor, the Customer Services Representative provides service and support to customers and the general public by attending to queries and complaints. The Customer Service Representative is also responsible for collecting and updating payments made to the Authority and effecting disconnections and reconnection services. Duties of the Customer Services Representative include but not limited to the following: Processing Applications and changes on account forms (Water, Sewer Services, Reconnection on a Deceased Account, Transfer of Ownership, Disconnection by Request etc.) Collecting monies (cash or cheque) from customers Balancing Cash Receipts and preparing bank deposits Reconciling Cash Float Preparing invoices for (hydrant, sale to ship and sundry etc.) Performing activities related to collections, disconnection and reconnection and recording and monitoring of customers’ usage Minimum Professional Qualification This position should meet the following criteria: Certificate in CAT/ Business Studies from an accredited training institution 5 O-Levels including English, Mathematics/Principles of Accounts (POA) and business-related subjects Personal Skills/Competencies Good interpersonal and leadership skills Effective verbal and written communication Familiar with the use of MS Office Software Application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to: The General Manager VACANCY FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE â» CARRIACOU National Water & Sewerage Authority PO Box 392, Lucas Street, St George’s, Grenada Or Email address: [email protected] The deadline for receipt of application is 22 June 2022. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered. NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report .

