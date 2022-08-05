Vacancy Announcement: Duty Manager

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Duty Manager
Job Summary:
To coordinate and direct the overall supervision of the Supermarket during the day/evening/night operations ensuring that activities are aligned with the Vision, Mission and Promise of the Company. Work schedule is on shift system.
Requirements:
Bachelorâs degree in business or related area At least 3 years of customer service experience required Previous experience in a management role preferred Please submit resume to [email protected] with subject line «Application Duty Manager» on or before 17 August 2022.
Real Value/IGA
