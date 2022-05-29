UWI to fully reopen in September

Entornointeligente.com /

[email protected]

Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor and St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus Prin­ci­pal, Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) Bri­an Copeland an­nounced that all mem­bers of staff will re­turn for face-to-face work from June 6.

«We have been through a lot to­geth­er since March 2020 and we could not have ar­rived at this point with­out your ab­solute sup­port. Our sus­tained op­er­a­tions as a cam­pus would not have been as­sured were it not for some col­leagues who re­mained phys­i­cal­ly on-site to en­sure that our premis­es re­mained safe, op­er­a­tional, and se­cure. We owe them a great debt of thanks. This has been a chal­leng­ing time for all of us,» he said.

UWI orig­i­nal­ly sus­pend­ed class­es in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic in T&T.

He added that when UWI re­sumed on Jan­u­ary 3, cam­pus op­er­a­tions looked sim­i­lar to the last se­mes­ter with the in­sti­tu­tion con­tin­u­ing to op­er­ate in a large­ly vir­tu­al mode. How­ev­er, as the COVID-19 tran­si­tions from pan­dem­ic to en­dem­ic, there has been a re­lax­ation of pro­to­cols. Pri­ma­ry and sec­ondary school stu­dents are back to school, and ter­tiary in­sti­tu­tions will re­turn to face-to-face teach­ing.

Copeland re­mind­ed staff that the Gov­ern­ment had man­dat­ed all ter­tiary ed­u­ca­tion in­sti­tu­tions to work to­ward re­open­ing in full by the next aca­d­e­m­ic year. He said UWI must pre­pare to re­sume face-to-face teach­ing in Sep­tem­ber.

«As a re­sult, all mem­bers of staff will be re­quired to re­turn to full-time, face-to-face op­er­a­tions on Mon­day, June 6, 2022, to fur­ther sup­port our prepa­ra­tion ef­forts and en­sure that our stu­dents and oth­er stake­hold­ers re­ceive high-qual­i­ty in-per­son ser­vice,» he ad­vised.

Pres­i­dent of the UWI Stu­dent Guild Kobe Sandy said the Guild has not of­fi­cial­ly been in­formed of the re­turn of face-to-face op­er­a­tions but the stu­dent body is wait­ing to see what the cam­pus ad­min­is­tra­tion will say about the full re­open­ing of the cam­pus.

«We wait in great an­tic­i­pa­tion as we can’t get any last-minute no­tice be­cause we have a lot of stu­dents who must make prepa­ra­tions. I have al­ways been in­form­ing the cam­pus of time­ly com­mu­ni­ca­tion,» he said

Sandy said the Guild hopes some of the on­line el­e­ments of learn­ing will be re­tained al­though the worst of the pan­dem­ic is over.

«It could be a hy­brid mode for many stu­dents who had an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­ceive em­ploy­ment and to have oth­er op­por­tu­ni­ties while util­is­ing the re­mote learn­ing en­vi­ron­ment to help them­selves dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. I think those op­por­tu­ni­ties should not be wast­ed nor dis­card­ed,» he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com