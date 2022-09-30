UWI principal: Death of staff member ‘another example of gender-based violence’

Entornointeligente.com /

Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor and Prin­ci­pal of the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus, Prof Rose-Marie Belle An­toine, has con­demned the death of the uni­ver­si­ty em­ploy­ee Meris­sa Ed­wards, whose de­com­pos­ing body was found on Mon­day af­ter she had been re­port­ed miss­ing for over a week.

In a state­ment yes­ter­day, Prof An­toine de­nounced Ed­wards’ death, say­ing it was «yet an­oth­er ex­am­ple of gen­der-based vi­o­lence in Trinidad and To­ba­go, one that hits home.»

The prin­ci­pal added, «Words are of­ten in­ad­e­quate, es­pe­cial­ly when we are speak­ing about some­one so young, vi­brant, and much loved, with so much yet left to of­fer her fam­i­ly and friends. It is even worse when the cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing her pass­ing are trag­ic. Such acts are ir­ra­tional al­though we un­der­stand they point to deep-seat­ed de­fects in our so­ci­ety which we must ad­dress.»

Dr Sue Ann Bar­ratt, lec­tur­er and head of UWI’s In­sti­tute for Gen­der and De­vel­op­ment Stud­ies, al­so added her voice, not­ing that gen­der-based vi­o­lence, par­tic­u­lar­ly vi­o­lence against women, is a per­sis­tent threat to the lives of all women.

«Vi­o­lence in all its forms must come to an end. We at the IGDS/UWI call on the na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty to re­flect on the far-reach­ing con­se­quences of the di­verse forms of vi­o­lence we of­ten deem as so­ci­etal norms. We ad­vo­cate for law en­forcers to part­ner with civ­il so­ci­ety and oth­er ac­tors to in­form and deep­en their re­spons­es,» Dr Bar­ratt said.

She added, «Most im­por­tant­ly, we call for an ‘all-of-so­ci­ety ap­proach in iden­ti­fy­ing, and elim­i­nat­ing all forms of tol­er­ance that fa­cil­i­tate the growth, ex­pres­sion and ac­cep­tance of these in­ter­lock­ing and var­ied forms of vi­o­lence.»

Ed­wards, 39, was last seen on Sep­tem­ber 18 by rel­a­tives when she left home to go «lime» with her boyfriend.

On Sat­ur­day, her boyfriend Sime­on Roopc­hand was found dead in Tabaquite af­ter end­ing his own life.

Ed­wards’ body was found on Mon­day in a drain in Cou­va.

Po­lice be­lieve Ed­wards was mur­dered by Roopc­hand.

The UWI de­scribed Ed­wards as a ded­i­cat­ed staff mem­ber in the De­part­ment of Par­a­clin­i­cal Sci­ences at the Fac­ul­ty of Med­ical Sci­ences, as it ex­tend­ed con­do­lences to her fam­i­ly, friends and team mem­bers at the fac­ul­ty.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com