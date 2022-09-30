UWI principal: Death of staff member ‘another example of gender-based violence’

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine Campus, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, has condemned the death of the university employee Merissa Edwards, whose decomposing body was found on Monday after she had been reported missing for over a week.
In a statement yesterday, Prof Antoine denounced Edwards’ death, saying it was «yet another example of gender-based violence in Trinidad and Tobago, one that hits home.»
The principal added, «Words are often inadequate, especially when we are speaking about someone so young, vibrant, and much loved, with so much yet left to offer her family and friends. It is even worse when the circumstances surrounding her passing are tragic. Such acts are irrational although we understand they point to deep-seated defects in our society which we must address.»
Dr Sue Ann Barratt, lecturer and head of UWI’s Institute for Gender and Development Studies, also added her voice, noting that gender-based violence, particularly violence against women, is a persistent threat to the lives of all women.
«Violence in all its forms must come to an end. We at the IGDS/UWI call on the national community to reflect on the far-reaching consequences of the diverse forms of violence we often deem as societal norms. We advocate for law enforcers to partner with civil society and other actors to inform and deepen their responses,» Dr Barratt said.
She added, «Most importantly, we call for an ‘all-of-society approach in identifying, and eliminating all forms of tolerance that facilitate the growth, expression and acceptance of these interlocking and varied forms of violence.»
Edwards, 39, was last seen on September 18 by relatives when she left home to go «lime» with her boyfriend.
On Saturday, her boyfriend Simeon Roopchand was found dead in Tabaquite after ending his own life.
Edwards’ body was found on Monday in a drain in Couva.
Police believe Edwards was murdered by Roopchand.
The UWI described Edwards as a dedicated staff member in the Department of Paraclinical Sciences at the Faculty of Medical Sciences, as it extended condolences to her family, friends and team members at the faculty.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian