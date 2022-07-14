UWI joins University Network for Strengthening Macrofinancial Resilience to Climate and Environmental Change 

Entornointeligente.com /

To­day, The U.W.I be­came an of­fi­cial mem­ber of the Uni­ver­si­ty Net­work for Strength­en­ing Macro­fi­nan­cial Re­silience to Cli­mate and En­vi­ron­men­tal Change. This Net­work is fo­cused on ca­pac­i­ty build­ing and ad­dress­ing lin­ger­ing prob­lems sur­round­ing Cli­mate Change.

De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease from UWI:

The Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (The UWI) has joined a con­sor­tium of glob­al uni­ver­si­ties com­mit­ted to ad­dress­ing cli­mate change through ca­pac­i­ty build­ing from high-qual­i­ty teach­ing and re­search and strate­gic part­ner­ships with lead­ing in­ter­na­tion­al or­gan­i­sa­tions. On June 29, the Uni­ver­si­ty Net­work for Strength­en­ing Macro­fi­nan­cial Re­silience to Cli­mate and En­vi­ron­men­tal Change was launched dur­ing a vir­tu­al cer­e­mo­ny host­ed by the Cen­tre for Sus­tain­able Fi­nance at SOAS, Uni­ver­si­ty of Lon­don and aligned with the com­mem­o­ra­tion of Lon­don Cli­mate Ac­tion Week 2022.

The UWI’s mem­ber­ship was made of­fi­cial through a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing (MOU) signed by Vice-Chan­cel­lor, Pro­fes­sor Sir Hi­lary Beck­les and Pro­fes­sor Ul­rich Volz, Aca­d­e­m­ic Di­rec­tor of the uni­ver­si­ty net­work. The UWI joins oth­er em­i­nent part­ner in­sti­tu­tions such as Ox­ford Uni­ver­si­ty, Uni­ver­si­ty of Nairo­bi, Uni­ver­si­ty of Ghana, Uni­ver­si­ty of Dar es salaam and the As­so­ci­a­tion of Com­mon­wealth Uni­ver­si­ties.

This new net­work was con­cep­tu­alised in 2021, to pro­mote mul­ti­dis­ci­pli­nary grad­u­ate-lev­el aca­d­e­m­ic teach­ing and pro­fes­sion­al train­ing and re­search to build ca­pac­i­ty among cur­rent and fu­ture lead­ers in gov­ern­ment and the pri­vate sec­tor. Its Sec­re­tari­at is man­aged by the Cen­tre for Sus­tain­able Fi­nance at SOAS Uni­ver­si­ty of Lon­don, and ini­tial fund­ing was re­ceived from the UK Gov­ern­ment’s For­eign, Com­mon­wealth, and De­vel­op­ment Of­fice. As part of its on­go­ing out­reach and re­source mo­bi­liza­tion ini­tia­tives, the net­work is ac­tive­ly col­lab­o­rat­ing with the World Re­sources In­sti­tute, the Coali­tion of Fi­nance Min­is­ters for Cli­mate Ac­tion, the In­ter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund, the World Bank, the Unit­ed Na­tions De­vel­op­ment Pro­gramme, and re­gion­al de­vel­op­ment banks and oth­er de­vel­op­ment agen­cies.

The ini­tia­tive recog­nis­es that al­though the Paris Agree­ment es­tab­lished ca­pac­i­ty build­ing as cen­tral to the cli­mate con­ven­tion process, many cli­mate-vul­ner­a­ble coun­tries con­tin­ue to face se­ri­ous chal­lenges to ad­dress cli­mate-re­lat­ed macro­fi­nan­cial risks and vul­ner­a­bil­i­ties.

Pro Vice-Chan­cel­lor for Glob­al Af­fairs, Dr. Sta­cy Richards-Kennedy rep­re­sent­ed The UWI at the June 29 launch event and was fea­tured in a pan­el dis­cus­sion that ex­am­ined uni­ver­si­ties as cat­a­lysts of change. She not­ed, «This net­work will re­spond to the ur­gent need that is faced by many coun­tries, par­tic­u­lar­ly the vul­ner­a­ble is­land states of the Caribbean, for a more ro­bust ca­pac­i­ty to lever­age

in­creased fi­nanc­ing op­por­tu­ni­ties and to in­te­grate cli­mate risk con­sid­er­a­tions in­to macro­eco­nom­ic, fis­cal, pub­lic fi­nan­cial man­age­ment, pro­cure­ment, and oth­er process­es».

The Uni­ver­si­ty Net­work for Strength­en­ing Macro­fi­nan­cial Re­silience to Cli­mate and En­vi­ron­men­tal Change is a key part of the Re­silience Adap­ta­tion Main­stream­ing Pro­gramme (RAMP), a long-term ca­pac­i­ty-build­ing pro­gramme fo­cused on im­prov­ing the ca­pac­i­ties of cen­tral min­istries of fi­nance, economies, and plan­ning in cli­mate-vul­ner­a­ble coun­tries. Mem­ber uni­ver­si­ties will work to­geth­er to sup­port the ed­u­ca­tion of stu­dents and pol­i­cy­mak­ers to strength­en macro­fi­nan­cial re­silience; of­fer high-qual­i­ty grad­u­ate-lev­el teach­ing and pro­fes­sion­al train­ing that will en­able cur­rent and fu­ture lead­ers to ef­fec­tive­ly ad­dress cli­mate-re­lat­ed macro­fi­nan­cial risks and vul­ner­a­bil­i­ties that threat­en macro­eco­nom­ic sta­bil­i­ty and eco­nom­ic de­vel­op­ment; play a cen­tral role in pro­vid­ing tar­get­ed pro­fes­sion­al train­ing for gov­ern­ment and pri­vate sec­tor and act as key providers of in-coun­try and re­gion­al ser­vices.

