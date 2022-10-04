UWI engineer tells Govt: Reveal names of roads to be fixed

Entornointeligente.com /

Dr Don Samuel, an en­gi­neer at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI), is urg­ing the Gov­ern­ment to im­me­di­ate­ly iden­ti­fy all the roads that are ex­pect­ed to be fixed with the new $450 mil­lion al­lo­ca­tion giv­en to the Sec­ondary Road Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion and Im­prove­ment Com­pa­ny (SR­RIC) and the Pro­gramme Up­grade for Road Ef­fi­cien­cy (PURE).

This fol­lows a state­ment from the Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi (un­der whose port­fo­lio the SR­RIC falls) that road­works will be ramped up soon with the new $450 mil­lion al­lo­ca­tion.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia on Mon­day, Samuel said while he main­tains the SR­RIC is a «du­pli­ca­tion of ser­vices ex­e­cut­ed by the mu­nic­i­pal cor­po­ra­tions and Min­istry of Works and Trans­port,» there are still some as­pects that can be sup­port­ed.

«I have no­ticed the chair­man’s in­ten­tion to op­er­ate the com­pa­ny with trans­paren­cy, ze­ro tol­er­ance on cor­rup­tion, pri­ori­ti­sa­tion of re­pairs, eq­ui­ty across mu­nic­i­pal cor­po­ra­tions, use of se­lec­tive/pub­lic ten­der­ing, eval­u­ate per­for­mance of con­trac­tors, ac­count­abil­i­ty with val­ue for mon­ey, re­solv­ing the is­sue of the short­age of bi­tu­men and ad­e­quate al­lo­ca­tions of funds,» he said.

Not­ing that he wel­comes the «good-na­tured in­ten­tions,» Samuel said he hoped in the com­ing months «ac­tion will speak loud­er than words.»

«The cit­i­zen­ry is frus­trat­ed and con­crete ac­tions are now need­ed to en­sure that our roads are safe to dri­ve,» he said.

He re­it­er­at­ed his call for the SR­RIC to share with the na­tion the list of roads to be re­paired across the 14 mu­nic­i­pal cor­po­ra­tions.

«This would as­suage the frus­tra­tions of the cit­i­zen­ry and would cer­tain­ly fos­ter ac­count­abil­i­ty and a healthy re­la­tion­ship with the pub­lic,» he added.

«Once the list is shared, then progress re­ports should be pro­vid­ed to the pub­lic month­ly so that the cit­i­zens could de­ter­mine the val­ue of their paid tax­es,» he added.

Last week, Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan said the Gov­ern­ment has been fac­ing a back­lash be­cause of the poor state of the na­tion’s roads. He not­ed that 300 road projects have been com­plet­ed this year but cit­i­zens have been de­mand­ing to see the list of works done.

Asked which roads will be pri­ori­tised for re­pairs now that there was an ad­di­tion­al al­lo­ca­tion of funds, Sinanan said da­ta is avail­able and the tech­ni­cal team will be us­ing it to de­ter­mine which roads will be fixed.

Al-Rawi ex­plained why roads were not be­ing main­tained.

He said: «We are now com­ing off the back of COVID with a $13 to $14 bil­lion deficit. We could not at­tend to roads in the man­ner of sec­ondary roads be­fore now. We are ag­gre­gat­ing the da­ta. Its com­bi­na­tion ef­fort in terms of in­fo flow­ing from the Min­istry of Works, Min­istry of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment, PURE and the 14 re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions.»

He al­so said the PURE Unit had ac­cess to $250 mil­lion to be used to pave roads while the SR­RIC has been al­lo­cat­ed $200 mil­lion.

