UWI engineer says bring back pothole maintenance crew

Civil Engineer at the University of the West Indies, Dr Don Samuel, says it is time to bring back the pothole maintenance crew and equip them with the latest technology to service the nation’s roads. He was responding to the recent increase in sporadic protests over poor road conditions in several areas in South and Central Trinidad.
Recently in La Brea, a vehicle became lodged inside a giant pothole and had to be towed out.
Asked to give recommendations on what can be done to improve the nation’s roads, Dr Samuel said the current deplorable conditions being observed in various parts of the country can be attributed to a poor cycle of maintenance over the last 20 years.
«Flooding is due to climate change (resulting in high intensity, short duration rainfall), deteriorated drainage infrastructure and unplanned developments,» he explained.
Dr Samuel, who has managed over 100 civil engineering projects with a total net worth of $400 million, said the best way forward is to execute a national drainage study which will establish flood maps and a flood warning system.
«The ministry needs to continue its annual maintenance of all watercourses. Engineering solutions are needed to deal with high tides at river estuaries,» he added.
On road maintenance, Samuel said: «We need short-term solutions now. People are frustrated having to deal with road collapses and potholes. The quantum of potholes is a national maintenance issue which are causing unsafe driving conditions. The ministry and regional corporations need to bring back a pothole repair crew using new technology such as the pothole repair machine which is used in the United States.»
He said the practice of repairing roads before an election must also stop.
«Highways and roads must be inspected annually to ensure acceptable performance. Flooding is a contributing factor to road deterioration so both issues are invariably interlinked.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian