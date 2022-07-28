UWI engineer says bring back pothole maintenance crew

Entornointeligente.com /

Civ­il En­gi­neer at the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies, Dr Don Samuel, says it is time to bring back the pot­hole main­te­nance crew and equip them with the lat­est tech­nol­o­gy to ser­vice the na­tion’s roads. He was re­spond­ing to the re­cent in­crease in spo­radic protests over poor road con­di­tions in sev­er­al ar­eas in South and Cen­tral Trinidad.

Re­cent­ly in La Brea, a ve­hi­cle be­came lodged in­side a gi­ant pot­hole and had to be towed out.

Asked to give rec­om­men­da­tions on what can be done to im­prove the na­tion’s roads, Dr Samuel said the cur­rent de­plorable con­di­tions be­ing ob­served in var­i­ous parts of the coun­try can be at­trib­uted to a poor cy­cle of main­te­nance over the last 20 years.

«Flood­ing is due to cli­mate change (re­sult­ing in high in­ten­si­ty, short du­ra­tion rain­fall), de­te­ri­o­rat­ed drainage in­fra­struc­ture and un­planned de­vel­op­ments,» he ex­plained.

Dr Samuel, who has man­aged over 100 civ­il en­gi­neer­ing projects with a to­tal net worth of $400 mil­lion, said the best way for­ward is to ex­e­cute a na­tion­al drainage study which will es­tab­lish flood maps and a flood warn­ing sys­tem.

«The min­istry needs to con­tin­ue its an­nu­al main­te­nance of all wa­ter­cours­es. En­gi­neer­ing so­lu­tions are need­ed to deal with high tides at riv­er es­tu­ar­ies,» he added.

On road main­te­nance, Samuel said: «We need short-term so­lu­tions now. Peo­ple are frus­trat­ed hav­ing to deal with road col­laps­es and pot­holes. The quan­tum of pot­holes is a na­tion­al main­te­nance is­sue which are caus­ing un­safe dri­ving con­di­tions. The min­istry and re­gion­al cor­po­ra­tions need to bring back a pot­hole re­pair crew us­ing new tech­nol­o­gy such as the pot­hole re­pair ma­chine which is used in the Unit­ed States.»

He said the prac­tice of re­pair­ing roads be­fore an elec­tion must al­so stop.

«High­ways and roads must be in­spect­ed an­nu­al­ly to en­sure ac­cept­able per­for­mance. Flood­ing is a con­tribut­ing fac­tor to road de­te­ri­o­ra­tion so both is­sues are in­vari­ably in­ter­linked.»

