UTT Patriots near playoffs Ascension WoLF tourney

Entornointeligente.com /

Shenelle Jor­dan scored a hat­trick to lead the Uni­ver­si­ty of T&T (UTT) Pa­tri­ots to an 8-0 de­mo­li­tion of Kamil­lionare in their must-win South­ern/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence clash of the As­cen­sion T&T Women’s League Foot­ball (WoLF) Tour­na­ment at UTT Grounds, San Fer­nan­do on Sun­day.

Jor­dan got her goals in the 31st, 39th and 75th min­utes for UTT Pa­tri­ots while Jay­dime Mo­hammed added a dou­ble, in the 16th and 56th and the trio of Jasan­dra Joseph (37th), Avanelle Lo­raine (61st) and Tyrese Coop­er (80th) chipped in with one each.

The win lift­ed UTT Pa­tri­ots to 13 points from eight match­es in the sec­ond place, and one match left to play against the same win­less Kamil­lionare with a win ce­ment­ing the sec­ond spot be­hind Club San­do and pas­sage to the na­tion­al quar­ter­fi­nal play­offs.

Third-placed St Au­gus­tine, with 12 points from eight match­es, was trail­ing leader Club San­do 1-0 mid­way in the first half of their fi­nal league when bad weath­er forced the match to be halt­ed.

In the North­ern Con­fer­ence at St Mary’s Col­lege Ground, Ser­pen­tine Road, St Clair, Queen’s Park trounced Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral 17-0 with Ash­lee Alon­zo scor­ing a beaver trick in the 19th, 43rd, 59th and 90th min­utes while Kachelle Clarke (9th, 23rd, 41st), Jes­si­ca Har­ra­gin (26th, 44th, 49th) and Orielle Mar­tin (36th, 57th, 68th) all got hat­tricks.

The Parkites al­so got a pair of goals from Bri­tany Ma­habir in the 73rd and 78th minute while Han­nah Vieira (71st), and Emi­ly Nan­ton (93rd) scored one each against Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral.

The Parkites de­spite the lop­sided score­line and wast­ed chances were de­nied the chance to add to their tal­ly af­ter the ref­er­ee Nathalya Williams was forced to call off the con­test four min­utes in­to added-on time when Diego Mar­tin was re­duced to six play­ers, with no few­er than four play­ers sight­ing in­jury as rea­sons for not con­tin­u­ing.

The win saw Queen’s Park com­plete their nine-match cam­paign with 19 points from nine match­es, six be­hind De­fence Force who won by de­fault from North Coast.

The Army/Coast-Guard com­bi­na­tion women had ear­li­er in the week out­gunned QPCC 4-2 led by a tre­ble from Shan­ice Pierre, and one from Kamile De Gale to can­cel out Alon­zo’s dou­ble.

In the To­ba­go Con­fer­ence, Jew­els de­feat­ed Black Pan­thers 4-0 at Ply­mouth Recre­ation Ground, Ply­mouth with Ce­line Lo­raine scor­ing twice, and one each from Aaliyah Al­varez, and Crys­tal Toney to end with ten points from six match­es, six be­hind group win­ner To­ba­go Chi­cas.

Po­lice and LA Rangers have al­ready se­cured the two quar­ter­fi­nal spots from the East­ern Con­fer­ence with 15 and 12 points re­spec­tive­ly.

At the end of the four con­fer­ences, the top two teams will ad­vance to the na­tion­al «Big-Eight» play­offs from which the even­tu­al tour­na­ment win­ners will pock­et $20,000 while the sec­ond-place fin­ish­er gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.

RE­SULTS

North­ern Con­fer­ence:

QPCC 17 (Kachelle Clarke 9th, 23rd, 41st, Ash­lee Alon­zo 19th, 43rd, 59th, 90th, Jes­si­ca Har­ra­gin 26th, 44th, 49th, Orielle Mar­tin 36th, 57th, 68th, Han­nah Vieira 71st, Bri­tany Ma­habir 73rd, 78th, Emi­ly Nan­ton 93rd) vs Diego Mar­tin Cen­tral 0

De­fence Force 3 vs North Coast 0 – by de­fault

Wednes­day, Au­gust 24:

De­fence Force 4 (Shan­ice Pierre 3, Kamile De Gale) vs QPCC 2 (Ash­lee Alon­zo 2)

South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence:

UTT Pa­tri­ots 8 (Shenelle Jor­dan 31st, 39th, 75th, Jay­dime Mo­hammed 16th, 56th, Jasan­dra Joseph 37th, Avanelle Lo­raine 61st, Tyrese Coop­er 80th) vs Kamil­lionare FC 0

To­ba­go Con­fer­ence:

Jew­els 4 (Ce­line Lo­raine 2, Aaliyah Al­varez, Crys­tal Toney) vs Black Pan­thers 0

Lat­est stand­ings

East­ern Con­fer­ence

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Po­lice 6 5 0 1 11 2 15

LA Rangers 6 4 0 2 9 5 12

Trinci­ty Na­tion­als 6 0 0 6 3 16 0

North­ern Con­fer­ence

Teams P W D L F A Pts

De­fence Force 9 8 1 0 52 7 25

QPCC 9 6 1 2 56 11 19

D/Mar­tin Cen­tral 9 3 0 6 11 50 9

North Coast 9 0 0 9 2 53 0

To­ba­go Con­fer­ence

Teams P W D L F A Pts

To­ba­go Chi­cas 6 5 1 0 24 3 16

Jew­els SC 6 3 1 2 15 7 10

Black Pan­thers 6 0 0 6 2 31 0

South/Cen­tral Con­fer­ence

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Club San­do 8 7 1 0 34 2 22

UTT Pa­tri­ots 8 4 1 3 16 7 13

St Au­gus­tine 8 4 0 4 28 5 12

Kamil­lionare 8 0 0 8 1 58 0

Top scor­ers

19 – Aaliyah Prince (De­fence Force)

14 – Jes­si­ca Har­ra­gin (QPCC)

12 – Ash­lee Alon­zo (QPCC),

10 – Kha­didra Debestte (Club San­do), Orielle Mar­tin (QPCC)

8 – Bre­an­na Smith (St Au­gus­tine FC), Ce­line Lo­raine (Jew­els)

7 – J’Eleisha Alexan­der (To­ba­go Chi­cas),

6 – Lu­ann Craig (St Au­gus­tine FC), Talia Mar­tin (To­ba­go Chi­cas), Han­nah Vieira (QPCC),

5 – Jahra Thomas (Club San­do), Tami­ka Isaac (De­fence Force)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com