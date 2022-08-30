UTT Patriots near playoffs Ascension WoLF tourney

Shenelle Jordan scored a hattrick to lead the University of T&T (UTT) Patriots to an 8-0 demolition of Kamillionare in their must-win Southern/Central Conference clash of the Ascension T&T Women’s League Football (WoLF) Tournament at UTT Grounds, San Fernando on Sunday.
Jordan got her goals in the 31st, 39th and 75th minutes for UTT Patriots while Jaydime Mohammed added a double, in the 16th and 56th and the trio of Jasandra Joseph (37th), Avanelle Loraine (61st) and Tyrese Cooper (80th) chipped in with one each.
The win lifted UTT Patriots to 13 points from eight matches in the second place, and one match left to play against the same winless Kamillionare with a win cementing the second spot behind Club Sando and passage to the national quarterfinal playoffs.
Third-placed St Augustine, with 12 points from eight matches, was trailing leader Club Sando 1-0 midway in the first half of their final league when bad weather forced the match to be halted.
In the Northern Conference at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair, Queen’s Park trounced Diego Martin Central 17-0 with Ashlee Alonzo scoring a beaver trick in the 19th, 43rd, 59th and 90th minutes while Kachelle Clarke (9th, 23rd, 41st), Jessica Harragin (26th, 44th, 49th) and Orielle Martin (36th, 57th, 68th) all got hattricks.
The Parkites also got a pair of goals from Britany Mahabir in the 73rd and 78th minute while Hannah Vieira (71st), and Emily Nanton (93rd) scored one each against Diego Martin Central.
The Parkites despite the lopsided scoreline and wasted chances were denied the chance to add to their tally after the referee Nathalya Williams was forced to call off the contest four minutes into added-on time when Diego Martin was reduced to six players, with no fewer than four players sighting injury as reasons for not continuing.
The win saw Queen’s Park complete their nine-match campaign with 19 points from nine matches, six behind Defence Force who won by default from North Coast.
The Army/Coast-Guard combination women had earlier in the week outgunned QPCC 4-2 led by a treble from Shanice Pierre, and one from Kamile De Gale to cancel out Alonzo’s double.
In the Tobago Conference, Jewels defeated Black Panthers 4-0 at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth with Celine Loraine scoring twice, and one each from Aaliyah Alvarez, and Crystal Toney to end with ten points from six matches, six behind group winner Tobago Chicas.
Police and LA Rangers have already secured the two quarterfinal spots from the Eastern Conference with 15 and 12 points respectively.
At the end of the four conferences, the top two teams will advance to the national «Big-Eight» playoffs from which the eventual tournament winners will pocket $20,000 while the second-place finisher gets $15,000 and the third spot, $10,000.
RESULTS
Northern Conference:
QPCC 17 (Kachelle Clarke 9th, 23rd, 41st, Ashlee Alonzo 19th, 43rd, 59th, 90th, Jessica Harragin 26th, 44th, 49th, Orielle Martin 36th, 57th, 68th, Hannah Vieira 71st, Britany Mahabir 73rd, 78th, Emily Nanton 93rd) vs Diego Martin Central 0
Defence Force 3 vs North Coast 0 – by default
Wednesday, August 24:
Defence Force 4 (Shanice Pierre 3, Kamile De Gale) vs QPCC 2 (Ashlee Alonzo 2)
South/Central Conference:
UTT Patriots 8 (Shenelle Jordan 31st, 39th, 75th, Jaydime Mohammed 16th, 56th, Jasandra Joseph 37th, Avanelle Loraine 61st, Tyrese Cooper 80th) vs Kamillionare FC 0
Tobago Conference:
Jewels 4 (Celine Loraine 2, Aaliyah Alvarez, Crystal Toney) vs Black Panthers 0
Latest standings
Eastern Conference
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Police 6 5 0 1 11 2 15
LA Rangers 6 4 0 2 9 5 12
Trincity Nationals 6 0 0 6 3 16 0
Northern Conference
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Defence Force 9 8 1 0 52 7 25
QPCC 9 6 1 2 56 11 19
D/Martin Central 9 3 0 6 11 50 9
North Coast 9 0 0 9 2 53 0
Tobago Conference
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Tobago Chicas 6 5 1 0 24 3 16
Jewels SC 6 3 1 2 15 7 10
Black Panthers 6 0 0 6 2 31 0
South/Central Conference
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Club Sando 8 7 1 0 34 2 22
UTT Patriots 8 4 1 3 16 7 13
St Augustine 8 4 0 4 28 5 12
Kamillionare 8 0 0 8 1 58 0
Top scorers
19 – Aaliyah Prince (Defence Force)
14 – Jessica Harragin (QPCC)
12 – Ashlee Alonzo (QPCC),
10 – Khadidra Debestte (Club Sando), Orielle Martin (QPCC)
8 – Breanna Smith (St Augustine FC), Celine Loraine (Jewels)
7 – J’Eleisha Alexander (Tobago Chicas),
6 – Luann Craig (St Augustine FC), Talia Martin (Tobago Chicas), Hannah Vieira (QPCC),
5 – Jahra Thomas (Club Sando), Tamika Isaac (Defence Force)
