UTech Meeting With Academic Staff To End Strike

Entornointeligente.com /

The meeting called by the Ministry of Education to end the strike by academic staff at the University of Technology (UTech) is still underway. The meeting, which started at 10 o’clock, involves representatives of UTech and the UTech Academic Staff Union (UTASU). Lebert Langley, President of UTASU, told RJR News ahead of the meeting that he is hoping a “resolution will be placed on the table so that we can move forward.” The strike, which is in its fourth day, is over the non-payment of retroactive salaries. Students frustrated The UTech Students Union has said frustration is growing among students as their preparation for end of semester exams is being affected by the strike. Its president, Khalil Hutchinson, is hoping the impasse will end on Tuesday as it is not just affecting in-class activities, but also out-of-classroom activities such as the school’s inter-faculty championships, which help students to develop holistically. Hutchinson, who was speaking Tuesday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106, said the strike is a poor reflection on the government for allowing the matter to deteriorate. He disclosed that discussions have started with UTech and UTASU regarding making up for the lost class time and to ensure that students are not negatively affected by the strike.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com