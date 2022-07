Entornointeligente.com /

T he United States Women’s National Team defeated Costa Rica 3-0 to qualify for the final of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship , where next Monday they will play for the title and a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

After a perfect first phase, the USWNT went to the Estadio Universitario to face Costa Rica and did not have many complications, and with goals from Emily Sonnett , at minute 34, Mallory Pugh (45+3) and Ashley Sanchez (95), they won the semifinal phase.

